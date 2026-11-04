Fenerbahce vs Liverpool FREE live streams: TV channels, kick-off time and preview for Champions League early kick-off

Watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool for free as the Reds aim to continue their perfect record in the Champions League 2026/27 league phase. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fenerbahce take on Liverpool for the first time in a competitive game and they are led by a familiar face, with former Reds striker Dirk Kuyt the current interim manager after Ismail Kartal resigned last week.

Andoni Iraola's side saw their four-match winning run ended by Arsenal on Sunday but they will be confident of getting back on track in Istanbul, having taken maximum points from their opening three league phase fixtures.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool for free?

Yes! Fenerbahce vs Liverpool will be shown live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary. You can also stream the game via Virgin Media Play.

TRT 1 in Turkey is also showing the match live at no cost as one of its selected fixtures this week.

Watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool on Virgin Media Fans in Ireland can watch selected Champions League games for free on Virgin Media. Two matches are live on Virgin Media Two tonight, including Fenerbahce vs Liverpool. Abroad? You need NordVPN to access your free Fenerbahce vs Liverpool stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool from anywhere

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How to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool in the UK

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool is live on TNT Sports and streaming partner HBO Max in the UK. Plans are available from £25.99/month.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 5:45pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? Watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool in the US

Paramount+ will have live coverage of Fenerbahce vs Liverpool in the US, with kick-off at 12:45pm ET.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 4:45am AEDT on Thursday.

Stan Sport is available for just AU$29.99/month (£15.70) and includes every Champions League and Premier League game.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool on Stan Sport.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Need to Know

(Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Preview

Fenerbahce will hope the visit of Liverpool can spark a disappointing season into life, with the Istanbul giants sixth in the Turkish Super Lig and still reeling from back-to-back 2-1 defeats against arch-rivals Galatasaray and mid-table Goztepe.

Manager Ismail Kartal resigned in the wake of the loss to Galatasaray, which saw Dirk Kuyt step in as interim coach. The former Netherlands striker became a fan favourite at Anfield during a six-year spell between 2006 and 2012, scoring Liverpool's goal in the 2007 Champions League final defeat by AC Milan.

He is one of several ex-Premier League players in the Fenerbahce ranks, along with former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, ex-Leicester City and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and former Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Nathan Ake, another man with Premier League experience, is sidelined through injury, as is fellow centre back Kojo Oppong. It leaves Fenerbahce short in defence as they look to improve on a record of two points from their opening three league phase matches, which included a 6-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Liverpool are in a much healthier position in the league phase table, with wins over Atletico Madrid, LASK and Villarreal putting them in a great position to finish in the top eight.

The Reds had appeared to build up a head of steam after winning four successive matches in all competitions but that run was halted by champions Arsenal, who claimed a 1-0 victory at Anfield on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Andoni Iraola will feel his side have more than enough quality to return to winning ways, especially after midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and winger Victor Munoz returned from injury against the Gunners.

Of course, Istanbul is a special place for Liverpool after their extraordinary comeback against Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. They will expect to return from their latest trip to the Turkish capital with more happy memories.

Team News

The big news coming from Liverpool's camp is that Ryan Gravenberch has not travelled following a heel injury.

Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo are also unavailable, having not been included in the Reds' 'A-Squad' for the UCL.

Fenerbahçe, meanwhile, will be without Nathan Aké and Marco Asensio, who are both injured. Kojo Peprah Oppong is also unlikely to make the matchday squad.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fenerbahce 0-2 Liverpool

The Turkish giants are in poor form and the Reds should be able to capitalise.