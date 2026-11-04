David Beckham's Manchester United takeover BACKED, as ownership solution presented

David Beckham has been suggested as a new owner at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend David Beckham has been named as a potential buyer to turn the Red Devils' fortunes around.

Man United won just their third match of the season last night at home to Roma in the Champions League, sparking a miraculous recovery from 2-0 down to beat the side from the Eternal City 3-2 in the dying embers of the game.

But despite this, the future of the club remains unclear, with manager Michael Carrick still in danger of being sacked and opinion of the Old Trafford ownership at rock bottom following an appalling start to the season.

David Beckham backed to buy Manchester United

David Beckham is a legend at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, INEOS CEO Jim Ratcliffe became a minority shareholder in his boyhood club, taking control of sporting operations away from the much-despised Glazer family, who had run United since assuming full control of the club back in 2005.

Ratcliffe's tenure as owner has been troubling, too, however, with United on their third manager in as many years and a lack of investment criticised by the fans – while the Monaco-based billionaire's comments on immigrants and his decisions to make wide-scale redundancies at United have been met with widespread condemnation.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Good, The Bad and The Football, sponsored by Midnite. United legend Paul Scholes was asked about the prospect of former team-mate David Beckham taking over the club, and greeted the proposition openly.

Scholes is a co-owner of Salford City with Beckham as one of the Project 92 Limited group, with the latter also involved as an owner of Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

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“I don’t see why not, if they’ve got the wealth to do it,” Scholes responded when prompted by presenter Paddy McGuinness over whether Beckham could take over United.

“Then, knowing David as we do, he’d probably just sit in the background anyway. If his name was involved. He won’t be present at games like at Inter Miami, I suppose. These owners haven’t worked, and I know Jim Ratcliffe’s only been there for two and a half years, but it just hasn’t worked so far, has it?

“We all know what the feeling around the club is about the Glazers, so I’d be open to anybody.”

Paul Scholes believes his former team-mate could turn his club around (Image credit: Getty Images)

Co-star Nicky Butt, meanwhile, was a little more cautious when asked about a potential takeover, noting that the Glazer family value the club at £8 billion.

“The biggest problem you’ve got is the Glazers will want a piece of the pie,” he added.

The Beckhams are worth around £1.1bn, as relayed by the BBC. United host Aston Villa this weekend as Premier League action continues.