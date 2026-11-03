'Suffering' Liverpool attacker likely to leave in January: report

Liverpool look likely to sell one of their forwards this summer.

The Reds invested heavily in attack over the summer, bringing in Bradley Barcola for over £100 million and adding Victor Munoz to their ranks, too, as the club waved goodbye to Mohamed Salah after nine years of service.

With new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola having plenty of options to choose from in his frontline, however, there has been a slight imbalance, which may be fixed in the winter winter.

Liverpool star to make January exit

Arsenal didn't concede a single shot on target to Liverpool over the weekend (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Despite the wealth of riches that Liverpool have in attack, it's safe to say that Iraola is still working out his best XI, with the frontline stuttering in recent weeks, and the Basque's side failing to register a shot on target against Arsenal at the weekend.

While Alexander Isak has been in form and Cody Gakpo has looked reborn under the new manager, there are still questions to be answered about where Barcola fits into the picture, how to get the best out of Florian Wirtz, whether Munoz or Rio Ngumoha play on the right flank, and where to play Hugo Ekitike when he returns from injury.

One star who has struggled for game time this season, however, is Federico Chiesa, who TEAMtalk now report is close to leaving the club.

Describing the Italian as “suffering”, Chiesa moved to Anfield in 2024, but made just 14 appearances in all competitions in his first season, as he became just the second Italian player ever to win the Premier League.

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Injuries have heavily impacted the 29-year-old's time in England, and now, it's being claimed that he could well return to his homeland, having played just once all season under Iraola.

Chiesa has been consistently linked with Serie A sides during his two years on Merseyside, having failed to hold down a first-team spot – which now seems increasingly unlikely given the options that Liverpool now have.

FourFourTwo understands that the Merseysiders even came close over the summer to signing Yankuba Minteh to strengthen at right-wing, only for the Gambian's move to be called off due to his injury.

Mohamed Belloumi has been good for Hull this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are still in transition, with the futures of several stars such as Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister still unclear.

Chiesa is worth €10 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool travel to Fenerbahce this week as Champions League action continues this week.