What Manchester United didn’t realise about £35m transfer target - and why they never stood a chance

Manchester United were rejected this summer, and they never stood a chance.

Lewis Hall has signed a contract extension at Newcastle United, with the Englishman, who has made 107 appearances for the Magpies since arriving in 2023, tied down until 2031.

Manchester United attempted to secure the left-back’s services this summer, having achieved Champions League football under Michael Carrick, and looking to go from strength-to-strength.

But as Hall’s message to Newcastle supporters inferred: “There’s never been a moment where I doubted how much I love being here,” — the Red Devils never stood a chance.

Hall tied down to Newcastle until 2031, after summer Manchester United pursuit

Hall is staying. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Magpies released a video to X (formerly Twitter) this morning, in which Hall described his connection to Newcastle. In doing so, his rejection of Manchester United’s pursuits revealed its motivation.

“So, my Dad was born up here,” began Hall. “It just sort of embedded it into - that’s who we supported. I didn’t have a choice, really.

He's a Toon fan through-and-through. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There’s never been a moment where I doubted how much I love being here, and how much I love playing for Newcastle,” the Englishman continued.

“It means so much to play at St. James [Park] every week, it’s obviously a massive thing for me. Every time I step on the pitch I want to do my best…. I never really take it for granted.

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“I want to do well for the football club, for the city,” concluded the 22-year-old. In his own words, Hall is a born-and-bred Toon fan, albeit having grown up in the South, and his future with Newcastle was never in doubt.

Shortly after his opening performance of the Premier League season versus Liverpool, in which Hall delivered a typically strong performance but also gave away an added-time penalty to Dominik Szoboszlai, new boss Matthias Jaissle was quizzed about Manchester United’s pursuits.

Speaking to Viaplay after the match, Jaissle was fast and firm in his response. “No chance, no chance,” repeated the Newcastle boss.

Jaissle knew that Hall would never leave. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, with Hall tied down until 2031, it appears clearer than ever, hearing his extension interview with the Magpies, why Manchester United never stood a chance in bagging their £35 million transfer target.

“I obviously have a family connection with the club… [and] one of the main reasons I play is to make my family proud. I know how much it means to them to watch me playing for Newcastle,” revealed Hall.

“The fanbase and the support… it’s the best in the league. To be able to bring joy to their faces, it’s a big thing for me.

“I think we can go on to achieve really big things,” concluded the Englishman. Newcastle are currently placed seventh in the Premier League table, four points above the Red Devils. And so, while Carrick’s men have failed to get their target, they’ve also failed to show him what he’s missing out on.