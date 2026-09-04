Liverpool target Yankuba Minteh could arrive next transfer window, reveals Brighton boss

Liverpool could see Yankuba Minteh join in the next transfer window

Liverpool target Yankuba Minteh could make the move to Anfield in January, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has revealed.

The Reds saw deadline day to its conclusion without securing the replacement for recently-departed Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

Andoni Iraola's men saw Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola join in the attack; however, neither are natural right-wingers. Now, the Brighton manager has revealed that Minteh may secure his move in the next transfer window, should he and the team be successful.

"Maybe he can fulfil his dream in the next transfer window," reveals Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler has revealed Andoni Iraola could secure Minteh's services in the next transfer window. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool were also in the market for Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, however, that deal never materialised either, leaving him requiring time to recover emotionally.

Veteran attacker Cody Gakpo was linked closely to Manchester City in the window's final days, but the Reds opted to keep the winger to provide additional right flank coverage.

The Reds bagged Barcola, but he is not a natural right winger (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a pre-match match press conference ahead of Brighton's clash this weekend versus Leeds United, Hurzeler revealed that Minteh may get his move in January.

"[Minteh] wears the Brighton colours, he wears the Brighton badge - he's been here for two years now," the German told reporters.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We've achieved great things together. Therefore, it's also about him now to commit.

"In the end, we always say we want to be successful as a club, but then you can [also] shine as individuals. If we achieve things together, then attention will come to those players.

"This will be the case this season; if the whole team is successful, then Yankuba will maybe fulfil his dream in the next transfer window," Hurzeler concluded.

Hurzeler believes Minteh will get even more attention should be and Brighton be successful this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Replacing Salah was always going to be a tall order for Liverpool, but Minteh's Premier League-proven ability was clearly appealing to Iraola's side this window.

The Brighton attacker bagged seven goal involvements in 34 English top-flight games last season, and 10 in 32 the season prior.