Manchester United poised to sell Manuel Ugarte as midfield rebuild begins: report

Manuel Ugarte has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United

Manchester United have a potential suitor for midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer.

The Uruguayan has not had an easy time since making the switch to Manchester United, and this season has been reduced to just seven Premier League starts.

Since Michael Carrick came in as head coach, he has made six appearances, but many only short cameos at the end of the game.

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Manchester United find potential suitor for Manuel Ugarte in Italy

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With Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Red Devils are eyeing both Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson for a summer move, it doesn’t look like Ugarte’s game time is going to improve anytime soon.

Luckily, he has a perfect chance to put himself in the shop window coming up.

Ugarte has a good chance to impress his potential suitors coming up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus have long been admirers of Ugarte, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, and still hold an interest in the player.

As luck would have it, Uruguay face Algeria this week at the Allianz Stadium, and it’s reported that sporting director Marco Ottolini is set to keep a keen eye on the 24-year-old.

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It’s believed Ugarte could become an option if Teun Koopmeiners opts to leave Juventus, with Galatasaray a potential destination.

Bernardo Silva is another player the Old Lady have their eye on, with his contract at Manchester City expiring at the end of this season.

Premier League wages are not easy for