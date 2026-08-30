How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham: Live streams, TV channels and match preview as Black Cats host Cottagers in Premier League

Gonzalo Garcia scored in both of his first two appearances for Fulham

Watch Sunderland vs Fulham as two teams who suffered opening-day defeats eye their first points of the Premier League season at the Stadium of Light, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Fulham: key information Date: Sunday 30 August

Sunday 30 August Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 11:00pm AEST

2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 11:00pm AEST Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Stadium of Light, Sunderland TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

The Black Cats were on the wrong side of a last-minute winner in their 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town last Saturday, but they will hope for a change of fortune at the Stadium of Light, where they lost just four times last season.

Meanwhile, Fulham were beaten 3-2 by West London rivals Chelsea in manager Alvaro Arbeloa's first competitive game in charge, before claiming a confidence-boosting 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon on Thursday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Sunderland vs Fulham online from anywhere on the second weekend of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

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How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham in the UK

UK viewers can watch Sunderland vs Fulham on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports+ will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 2:00pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Sunderland vs Fulham on Sky Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Sunderland vs Fulham on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including this Sunday 2pm kick off – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham in the US

For fans in the US, Peacock is the place to watch Sunderland vs Fulham.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, which not only hosts a live stream of NBC games but also exclusively shows a number of other Premier League fixtures each matchweek.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Sunderland vs Fulham on Peacock.

Watch Sunderland vs Fulham on Peacock Peacock plans cost $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each matchweek during the 2026/27 season.

How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham in Australia

Sunderland vs Fulham is live on Stan Sport in Australia.

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Watch Sunderland vs Fulham on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Sunderland vs Fulham and a host of other games throughout the season, including every Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixture.

Tickets

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Sunderland vs Fulham: Preview

Sunderland will be aiming to put their opening-weekend disappointment behind them in their first Premier League home game of the 2026/27 season.

The Black Cats fell to a late winner in their 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town and the Stadium of Light is the ideal place to get back on track, with Regis Le Bris' side losing just four times on home soil on their way to a seventh-place finish last term.

Sunderland have had a busy week in the transfer market, signing French defender Dayann Methalie for £25.6m from Toulouse and Royal Antwerp midfielder Jules Ahoka in an £8.6m deal.

Otherwise, the Black Cats' starting lineup will once again look very similar to the one that finished last season, with right-back Thomas Meunier the only summer signing in the XI that faced Ipswich.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Fulham make the long trip to the North East at the end of a busy opening weekend of the season, losing 3-2 at home to Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night before beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at Craven Cottage three days later in the Carabao Cup.

The latter game saw Alvaro Arbeloa claim his first win as Fulham manager and both matches would have given the Spaniard reasons to be optimistic, with summer signing Gonzalo Garcia scoring twice, rising star Josh King impressing against the Blues and striker Rodrigo Muniz scoring his first goal for more than a year.

However, the Cottagers looked shaky defensively against Chelsea and will have to tighten up against Sunderland if they want to emulate their 3-1 win at the Stadium of Light in February.

That was one of just four away wins Fulham claimed in the league last term, so a victory in their first road trip of the new campaign would be an excellent start.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 2-1 Fulham

The Cottagers' busy week may catch up with them, with the Black Cats getting eight days' rest between the Ipswich game and this Sunday-afternoon clash.