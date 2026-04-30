Yoane Wissa makes Newcastle United injury rush admission and sends strong message to Eddie Howe
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By Ewan Gennery published
Yoane Wissa insists he is a 'soldier' and 'will keep going' for Newcastle as rumours swirl about a potential sale this summer
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Yoane Wissa has admitted he rushed back from injury earlier this season, but insists he is ready to fight for his place in the Newcastle team next season.
Wissa joined the Magpies on deadline day as they looked to fill the hole Alexander Isak left as he moved to Liverpool.
It’s been far from plain sailing for the DR Congo international, who has managed to score just one Premier League goal and rumours suggest