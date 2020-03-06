Trent Alexander-Arnold News and Features

Date of birth: October 7, 1998

Instagram: @trentarnold66

Club(s): Liverpool

Country: England

Signing fee: Academy

Made his professional debut for Liverpool in October 2016 and has gone on to become one of the most highly-rated right-backs in Europe. Helped the Reds win the Champions League in 2019 along with the Super Cup and Club World Cup. Made his England debut in May 2018 before playing in the World Cup later that year. Became the youngest Liverpool player since Michael Owen to score for England - in an international friendly against USA, aged 20 years and 39 days.