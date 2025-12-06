James Maddison exclusive ‘I don’t know when I’ll be back yet, I’m not thinking about the World Cup – I’m working so hard in my rehab, I’m so hungry to be back doing my thing for Tottenham and proving myself again’

James Maddison was just two weeks away from the new season when an ACL injury stopped him in his tracks – but he’s been hard at work in his efforts to return to the field.

Maddison missed the end of last term with another knee injury, which ruled him out of the Europa League final, after he’d played a key role in getting Spurs to the showpiece fixture.

After returning to fitness during the summer though, he damaged his ACL during a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in Seoul.

Maddison's long road back

James Maddison (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The midfielder has been doing rehab work ever since, before popping into central London for the launch of PUMA’s new flagship store.

ACL injuries are usually considered to take around nine months to recover from, which would take Maddison to May, but speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, he says he’s not putting a date on his return at this stage.

James Maddison and Morgan Rogers (Image credit: PUMA)

“I don’t know yet,” he said. “I’ve just been working hard every day – head down, grit my teeth and get through it. I can’t wait to get back fit – I’m so hungry, I’m working so hard.

“The medical team at Tottenham have been amazing, the manager, all the coaches, everyone has been very supportive, and like myself they all can’t wait to see me back on the pitch.”

The injury moved Maddison’s dream of playing at a World Cup further away. He was named in England’s squad for the 2022 tournament but didn’t get on to the field, hampered by an injury.

In recent times he’d found himself out of the Three Lions squad, but had been hoping to perform well at club level and force his way back into contention.

Asked if he still retained any hope at all of being back in action and making next summer’s tournament, he insisted that was looking too far ahead. “I’m just focusing on the rehab,” he said.

“It’s day by day at the minute, I have to get my knee right, feeling good and feeling strong, and the rest will take care of itself, like it always has done.

“I just can’t wait to be back doing my thing for Tottenham, proving myself and getting back to that level.”

London meet-up

James Maddison (Image credit: Getty Images)

PUMA’s new store on Oxford Street is the brand’s largest ever European flagship store, and Maddison joined Morgan Rogers, Destiny Udogie and Alex Scott at the launch.

“The store is amazing, I can’t wait to come in here and pick up a few freebies, I hope!” he joked. “I’ve been with PUMA for about seven years now maybe. I remember when I first signed for them, they said it was about going on a journey and building together.

James Maddison and Alex Scott (Image credit: PUMA)

“I feel like we’ve done that, I’m so close to the brand. It’s always been there for me, supporting me through the good times and the tough times.”

After the tough times of his injuries, Maddison hopes there are good times ahead.

There will be more from James Maddison in an upcoming issue of FourFourTwo magazine.