England are uncomfortable with Jude Bellingham: and Thomas Tuchel will never win anything while that’s the case

Words don’t mean what they used to. “Epic” used to be reserved for four-hour Western movies, not TikTok videos that happen to have classical music in the background. “Decadent” used to refer to the fall of a civilisation: now it just means “really chocolatey”.

Similarly, the so-called “big characters” in football have been neutered. Long ago, a big character was someone who fought the law or set their bathroom alight on bonfire night. Now, the title is reserved for a player who refuses a substitution with good grace, argues publicly with their own manager or isn’t afraid to confront fans at full-time.

With Paul Gascoigne currently gracing the cover of FourFourTwo, delivering anecdotes about being drunk with Diego Maradona, stealing ostriches and taking phone calls from the head of the Catholic church, now seems as good a time as any to take stock of how all those footballers who embodied the swagger of Britpop have seemingly dried up.

We are in a Big Character Drought, confirmed, with conversations about Jude Bellingham’s “behaviour” enough to dominate back pages for a week. Not an ostrich in sight, either. One mini-fallout with your boss is all it takes these days for your personality to be questioned.

Bellingham was unhappy with being substituted in England’s 2-0 win, and he reacted a little petulantly. Who knows if it upset any of his team-mates?

But to view things purely from his perspective, he's hardly the first player to have reacted like this – and given the context, it's not come out of the blue. After Thomas Tuchel’s comments last month that the England man wouldn’t have been selected even if he’d have been fit, the midfielder put in a game-winning performance in the Clasico, earned his recall, and was still left out against Serbia. With just one more competitive chance to prove his worth to Tuchel, he didn’t get the full 90.

Elite footballers don’t like that – Yet the response has veered from “selfish” to “moron”. Tuchel himself says that the Real Madrid star apparently not celebrating England’s second goal is “not the image” that he wants from his side.

“It should be all about the collective,” he told a press room in Tirana. And yes, it should. Again, Bellingham isn't in the right for his tantrumette. But the reaction has been undoubtedly harsh.

Perhaps the Golden Generation’s shoe-horning of the A-list superstars into a flatpack 4-4-2 killed the desire for anything even resembling big characters – exacerbated by Euro 2024’s sleepwalk to the final with Gareth Southgate cramming as many players your mum had heard of in the side as possible. Yet as soon as the England squad has a bona fide generational talent who expects his place rather than is grateful for the opportunity, the country doesn’t know what to do with him.

England are uncomfortable with a figure like Bellingham. We, as a nation, don’t like (perceived) arrogance. Yet we need a few players who don't conform to the Boy Scout personality type: Sir Bobby Robson recognised it with Paul Gascoigne; even Southgate noted it playing alongside Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler, despite his reputation as a manager for eschewing anyone too edgy.

Bellingham plays like the country owes him a place on the team sheet – and two things can be simultaneously true of that demeanour. Firstly, it doesn’t reflect who he is as a person: world-class athletes should not be judged by the body language of the average man on the street, given the standards that they hold themselves to, and while it might rub fans up the wrong way, it doesn’t mean he’s a “moron” or a bad team-mate.

And secondly, it’s worrying that Tuchel doesn’t encourage it in small doses anymore.

The England manager had the perfect opportunity this week to tell everyone listening that no, Bellingham shouldn’t be happy with being substituted, and that yes, he understands the frustration. He could have told us all that he’d be more worried about the 22-year-old’s reaction if he nonchalantly shrugged at the rejection of being hauled off for a replacement in Morgan Rogers, who has seemingly impressed the manager more. He had the chance to tell Bellingham to hold onto that fire, to use it as motivation – and that England fans should be excited by such depth and competition.

After all, he afforded Kylian Mbappe such grace. After a similar touchline tiff in 2020 when he withdrew the forward, Tuchel claimed, “We are not the only club where players react like that”.

But rightly or wrongly, he didn’t approach Bellingham’s grumbles with the same attitude. England have since reacted as England usually do at this sort of thing. And since leaving Paris Saint-Germain, this has become a pattern for Tuchel.

Was Romelu Lukaku fairly treated at Chelsea, or did Tuchel banish him too soon?

At Chelsea, he very publicly fell out with Romelu Lukaku over concerns over how he was being used: there was no way back for the £100 million striker either – and a man who could’ve been a genuine title-winner for them was abandoned to the endless loan cycle. In Bavaria, his relationship with one of the Allianz’s biggest leaders, Joshua Kimmich, apparently broke down over public concerns of playing him in midfield, with Bayern Munich’s dressing room fracturing soon after. He's thrived centrally since – but that's not entirely the point.

The point is that somewhere along the line, an Ancelottian attitude altered. The German's nurturing of Neymar in Paris, where the Brazilian boy-king delivered his best football in France and his manager defended him against the wolves, was almost certainly a factor for the Football Association looking to a guy with a track record of coaching superstars. That he almost delivered the holy grail with a dysfunctional band of Galacticos pulling in their own chosen directions is a credit to him – but since he peaked in lockdown, Tuchel has avoided that calibre of name altogether.

Jude Bellingham is not cut from the cloth of a typical English box-to-box player; the goal threat of a supercharged Lampard aside. He sidestepped Premier League giants for the Bundesliga, becoming their best player as a teenager – and when he joined the biggest club on Earth for a nine-figure fee, he scored on his debut and celebrated like he’d been given the keys to the Bernabeu, before leading them to another Champions League title.

Jude Bellingham has become one of the greatest players in the world since moving to Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Players who faithfully follow instructions to the letter and lead by pure example are worth their weight in gold – but players with an on-field ego and ability to match are just as valuable.

Bellingham has the potential to become England’s greatest-ever footballer. His biggest crime, according to some, is that he knows it.

Like all things doused in nostalgia, big characters aren’t what they used to be – but even in the watered-down landscape of the 2020s, they’re necessary to conquer the world. Who cares if Mohamed Salah hated Sadio Mane (allegedly), if Gareth Bale’s entire career was fuelled by dislike of his employers (allegedly), or if at times, Sergio Ramos and Giorgio Chiellini offered more clotheslining than game-reading (nothing alleged about it)?

Perhaps Tuchel is right to have changed approach, despite his success at PSG. Perhaps he really doesn't even need Bellingham.

Or maybe, Tuchel needs to seize that kind of personality – and England, as a country, need to embrace it. Even half a Gazza is better than none.