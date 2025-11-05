'Trent will be upset - he's moved onto bigger and better things' Liverpool fans slammed by ex-Premier League striker

Trent Alexander-Arnold prepares to be substituted on for Real Madrid at Anfield

Liverpool fans have been criticised by a former Manchester United striker for their treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool welcomed Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield on Tuesday night with a chorus of boos as the former Reds defender returned to his old stomping ground.

Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool after an Alexis Mac Allister header finally found a way past in-form Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 'will be upset' at Liverpool reception

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold was introduced for the final 10 minutes of the match, plus second half stoppage time, with his every touch booed by the home supporters.

Liverpool fans were dismayed, some even suggesting the defender's exit felt like a betrayal, after Alexander-Arnold decided to join the LaLiga giants after several years on Merseyside.

“Liverpool fans’ reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold is a perfect example of supporters being fickle,” former England striker Teddy Sheringham said, via Oddspedia. “If Trent signed back for Liverpool next season and started performing well, they’d love him all over again.

“There’s clearly a few who give him grief for moving onto bigger and better things. You don’t leave Liverpool to join many other clubs because they’re obviously one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"But when you get the chance to go to Real Madrid, you’re almost obliged to try your trade there and see if you can do it in a different country at another fantastic club.

Alexander-Arnold had previously discussed looking forward to his Anfield return, although his feelings towards supporters who used to cheer his name may have changed slightly following his Tuesday night, pantomime villain reception.

“Trent will be upset that the Liverpool fans reacted like that, but it’s just the way football fans are," Sheringham added.

Arne Slot's return to last season's tactics and formation helped Liverpool to a 1-0 win over the Galacticos (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool fans have a right to be aggrieved at Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave on a free transfer.

On the other hand, footballers' top level careers are short and pursuing a new challenge is generally considered fair game in any other industry.