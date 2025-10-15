Here's all 13 England players definitely going to the World Cup

England booked their place at next year's World Cup with a 5-0 win over Latvia

It has been known for quite some time now that England are probably going to the World Cup, after their perfect Group K record.

But their entry to next summer’s tournament was rubberstamped when Thomas Tuchel’s men brushed Latvia aside with a 5-0 win, giving the Three Lions a seven-point advantage with just two games left.

Now, attention will quickly turn to who’ll be making the trip across the Atlantic in just under eight months. Here’s who we expect to see…

1. Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford is sure to be Thomas Tuchel's first pick (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few names that will make it onto the squad list quicker than Jordan Pickford’s.

He has been England’s reliable man between the sticks for years now, and has rarely put a glove wrong over his 80 Three Lions caps – he’ll be on the plane.

2. Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is a strong deputy (Image credit: Alamy)

His time at Manchester United showed that Dean Henderson is not content with being a mere deputy, but that is what he is likely to be next summer, as something remarkable would need to happen to unseat Pickford.

However, make no mistake, Henderson is a top-class, experienced gloveman, playing for an exciting Crystal Palace side on a weekly basis: he’d probably be England’s no.1 were it not for his Everton counterpart, so he’s a strong bet to fill one of the few goalkeeper spots.

3. John Stones

England will hope John Stones can stay fit for the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much to the chagrin of Manchester City fans, John Stones has a knack for dodging injury primarily around international breaks and managing to get himself into the Three Lions squad.

Under Tuchel, there are a lot of new faces getting a look-in, and the German boss will want to balance that out with experience, as seen with his repeated selection of Jordan Henderson: having racked up 85 caps, with multiple major tournament appearances, if he’s fit, Stones will be a key figure in Tuchel’s thinking.

4. Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi has a great shot at an England spot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being denied his dream move to Liverpool this summer may be the best thing that has happened to Marc Guehi in terms of his England career.

Instead of battling it out with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate for both minutes and limelight, he will spend the season as a centrepiece of a Palace side that are challenging some of the league’s big hitters.

Where England are blessed in attacking areas, things look a little more sparse at the other end, making a spot there for the taking for Guehi.

5. Declan Rice

Declan Rice is one of England's best midfielders (Image credit: Getty Images)

For both Arsenal and England, Declan Rice has proven what an asset he is in the centre of the pitch.

As all managers dream of in their midfielders, he’s got a little bit of everything: creativity, passing, physicality and decent defensive instincts.

The Three Lions have plenty of talented midfielders to choose from, but Rice is top of the pile.

6. Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka can be a key creator for the Three Lions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal fans know all about the unbeatable creative quality that Bukayo Saka brings on the right flank, but England supporters aren’t unaware either.

In just 46 caps, he’s managed 13 goals from the right wing, an incredible record considering he’s coming up against some of the world’s best in a few of those games, and playing with a rotating cast in each camp.

The undroppable force that he is, injuries appear to have crept into his career in recent times, but if he can keep himself fit, the spot is his next summer.

7. Harry Kane

Captain Harry Kane can be assured of his place on the plane (Image credit: Getty Images)

A leader, creator and goal-getter: England captain Harry Kane will be on the plane come June.

At 32 years old, this could well be the Three Lions’ all-time top goalscorer’s last World Cup as a nailed-on starter, but he will get that chance this time around.

In his first 10 outings for Bayern Munich this season, Kane had somehow notched 18 goals.

He’s never looked more ready.

8. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has missed out on recent camps through injury (Image credit: MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images)

A shoulder injury has provoked a stuttered start to the campaign for Jude Bellingham, and he’s been absent from recent camps as a result.

But at last year’s Euros, we saw exactly what Bellingham is about, summed up perfectly by his tournament-saving overhead kick against Slovakia in the Round of 16.

He’s a presence, a leader beyond his years and a creative spark all in one – Tuchel will want him at his disposal.

9. Cole Palmer

Tuchel is a big fan of Cole Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole Palmer is another of Tuchel’s genius attackers who has suffered a tough start to the season through injury, and so has not featured for the Three Lions as much as he otherwise might have.

However, as England’s only scorer in their Euro 2024 final defeat, he has proven he can be the man for the big occasion and will warrant selection as a result next summer.

10. Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson is a relatively recent addition to the England setup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson only has four England caps to his name as things stand, but the 22-year-old is showing promise and appears to be favoured by Tuchel.

In each of England’s four most recent games, Anderson has partnered Rice in the two deeper midfield roles, in a partnership that appears to be favoured by the England boss.

Those are the sorts of relationships international managers look to build where they can ahead of tournaments, so it could provide a window into Tuchel’s thinking for next summer.

11. Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze has the perfect platform at Arsenal to stake his claim to a spot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze feels like he’s been around forever now, but has only in recent times begun truly knocking on the England door, not helped by the wealth of talent available to the Three Lions in the positions the 27-year-old likes to frequent.

However, with his move to Arsenal giving Eze a greater platform at home and in Europe, he has all the opportunity he needs to prove his value on big occasions.

He’s been a relatively regular feature since Tuchel took over, suggesting he’s high in the thoughts of the England boss.

12. Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins is a very strong back-up option to Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kane will be England’s starting striker at next year’s World Cup, that much is clear, but he’s unlikely to play every single minute of every single game, and sometimes another angle of attack will be need.

That’s where Ollie Watkins comes in, offering more running in-behind than Kane can, which differentiates him from the Three Lions’ no.9 and fellow competitors like Dominic Solanke.

Unless another option emerges between now and the summer, Watkins looks primed to be Kane’s deputy once again.

13. Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers has some stern competition for a place in this England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

As previously mentioned, England are blessed when it comes to attacking midfielders, but Morgan Rogers nevertheless continues to make a strong case for his inclusion.

He has started in the no.10 role in each of Tuchel’s last three squads, picking up a goal and an assist in those outings.

Rogers will face stern competition, but he appears to have the attention of the manager.