Former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up on the messages he received from his former team-mates Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson ahead of a Tuesday night reunion when Real Madrid visit Anfield in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old called time on his 20-year career with the Reds this summer, signing for Real Madrid in a €10million move a month before his contract with his boyhood club expired.

Now, fate has handed the England international an early opportunity to face his former side, after Liverpool and Real Madrid were drawn together in the League phase of this season’s Champions League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold on his Liverpool return

The defender ended his 20-year assocation with Liverpool at the end of last season (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold, who has endured something of a slow start to his Madrid career following a hamstring injury, could be set for a mixed reception from Reds fans, given the boos he received when he came on as a substitute against Arsenal at the end of last season, once he had announced his departure.

But there appears to be no ill-will among his former team-mates, as Alexander-Arnold revealed that his old pals were in touch as soon as the draw was made.

Arnold won two Premier League titles at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

"After the draw, Robbo, Mo and Ibou (Konate) all messaged me, we were just laughing,” he told Prime Video Sport.

“When the draw was announced, everyone knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come. It will be a very difficult game, the reception and atmosphere will contribute to that. Although they (Liverpool) haven’t had the results of late, they’re still a top footballing team, and nobody here thinks it’s going to be an easy game."

Alexander-Arnold made more than 350 appearances over a nine-year spell for Liverpool and was ranked at No.2 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best right-backs in the world this summer and he insists the circumstances of his departure and the potential negative reception he may receive on Tuesday night haven’t diminished his love for the club.

“Whatever way I’m received, is the decision of the fans. I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club,” he added. I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together… they’ll live with me forever. No matter what, my feeling won’t change towards Liverpool. I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime, and no matter how I'm received, that won’t change."

He adds that should he find the back of the net at Anfield, he will not celebrate: “If I was to score, then I wouldn’t celebrate. No."

Alexander-Arnold was in touch with Mohamed Salah after the Champions League draw was made (Image credit: Getty Images)

The game will also see Jude Bellingham return to English soil, and Alexander-Arnold has admitted that his international team-mate played a key part in his decision to move to Spain

“There was a lot of speculation… the ‘agent Jude’ stuff,” he continues. “It was more so in his first season (at Real Madrid)… we’d meet up at England camps and everyone would want to know what it was like behind the scenes (at Real Madrid)… he said it was incredible, and he’d never seen anything like it.

“The drive from the whole club, to win and the expectation to win. He talked so highly of the club, and I’d made my mind up at the end of the day, I needed a change for me. I wanted a new challenge on and off the pitch."