Is Newcastle defender Tino Livramento injured? Premier League injury update

Tino Livramento was taken off against Arsenal, after landing awkwardly in the second half

Tino Livramento was stretchered off the field at St James’ Park on Sunday, as his side went on to lose 2-1.

Livramento has been an important signing for Newcastle since his £40m arrival from Southampton in 2023, and has been an ever present at left-back so far this season.

The highly-rated defender landed awkwardly in the second half against the Gunners, and was not part of the travelling squad for the midweek trip to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League a few days later.

Will Tino Livramento be available this weekend?

Livramento has been a stand-out player for Newcastle so far this season (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England international Livramento has had previous knee issues, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2022.

Since moving to Tyneside, however, he’s been a consistent performer and until last Sunday had played more minutes than any other Newcastle player this campaign.

There was concern for the defender as he left the field on a stretcher (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was initial concern as the full-back was carried off the pitch that he could be out for several months, but the prognosis since appears to be more positive.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Magpies manager Eddie Howe said “We think he will be out for around six to eight weeks, that is probably positive from where we were after the game”.

"We were thinking it might be months not weeks. So we are maybe looking at not this international break, but the next one (November) he could probably be back”. He continued.

Livramento will certainly miss the clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend, but could be in line to feature against Manchester City on November 22nd.