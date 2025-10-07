Newcastle United given early transfer warning as striker attracting Champions League interest

Newcastle are currently relying on summer addition Nick Woltemade to lead the goalscoring charge at St. James' Park.

The Magpies' new German arrival has scored four times in five starts across all competitions, endearing himself to the club's fans with early performances, cheery interviews and fancy footwork.

Woltemade is Eddie Howe's first choice striker following Isak's British transfer record departure, although the Newcastle boss would probably have preferred a scenario in which ex-Brentford man and fellow summer signing Wissa was available to him as well.

Newcastle United striker attracting Champions League interest

Nick Woltemade has hit the ground running at St. James' Park (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old is currently sidelined with a knee injury that was initially set to keep him out of action until after this month's international break.

It was hoped the DR Congo international could make his debut against Brighton and Hove Albion on October 18, but that now no longer appears the case after a setback.

Yoane Wissa is yet to train with his Newcastle teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consequently, Wissa is expected to spend another month rehabilitating from the injury sustained on international duty at the beginning of September, placing the goalscoring burden squarely upon Woltemade's broad shoulders.

Other Newcastle players have pitched in with goals this season, such as Anthony Gordon (3) and Harvey Barnes in the Champions League, while back-up forward Will Osula netted against Liverpool back in August.

Danish striker Osula was the subject of transfer interest from Eintracht Frankfurt on deadline day but a move did not materialise in the end.

According to sources in Germany, interest in Osula remains with Eintracht reportedly keen to do a deal in January.

🚨🆕 Eintracht Frankfurt still have William #Osula on their radar for the winter transfer window, and contact with his management remains ongoing.#SGE are considering a loan deal for the 22-year-old striker from Newcastle. #NUFC A move to Frankfurt collapsed on the previous… pic.twitter.com/kz4f9WnvSgOctober 6, 2025

The Bundesliga club are seventh in the table after three wins and three defeats to begin the new campaign but are braced to lose teenage star Can Uzun, who is attracting Premier League interest.

Twenty-year-old French youth international Jean-Matteo Bahoya is another Eintracht forward who could be moving on in the near future, which could lead the German club - who are competing alongside Newcastle in the Champions League this season - to take the next steps with their Osula interest.

Newcastle are unlikely to let Osula leave in the winter window given their limited options in attack, though.

At present, injury or suspension to Woltemade would see Osula play a more prominent role at St. James' Park, although Gordon would probably deputise in a more central role if that were to be the case.