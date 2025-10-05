'I could have gone to Arsenal' World Cup winner admits talks with Gunners

The player regrets not getting to work with Arsene Wenger

A World Cup winner has revealed he had the chance to move to Arsenal and Liverpool earlier in his career but rejected both.

The Arsene Wenger years, particularly the period following the construction of the Emirates Stadium, are partially characterised by ‘almost’ transfers, with tight spending restricting business.

Now, in a fresh interview, another player has added his own name to the list.

Julian Draxler reveals close Arsenal and Liverpool run-ins

Julian Draxler played almost 200 games for Paris Saint-Germain

Earlier in his career, Julian Draxler was one of the hottest prospects in Europe, making a name for himself in senior football with German side Schalke.

There was no end of interest in the future World Cup winner, who eventually moved across Germany to Wolfsburg, before landing at Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent the bulk of his prime years.

Draxler lifted four French league titles with PSG

Draxler is now winding down his playing career with Qatari side Al-Ahli, but in a recent interview with SportBild, as quoted by Sport Witness, he harked back to his younger years, relaying decisions he regrets to some degree now.

“When I was still very young at Schalke and extended my contract, I could have gone to Arsenal,” he admitted to the German outlet. “Honestly, I’d be interested to see what would have become of me if I had learned from Arsene Wenger so early.

“I’ve also wondered what would have happened if I hadn’t gone from Wolfsburg to Paris, but to Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool. I had that opportunity, too.

“Nevertheless, I’m happy. I’m at peace with my decisions.”

Draxler also says he had the opportunity to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Draxler has had a remarkable career at the top level in Europe, it would have been interesting to see him in the Premier League.

He is one of a long list of players who came close to reaching English shores, but never quite made it, and as he says himself, to learn under a manager like Wenger could have progressed him even further.

Nevertheless, with almost 200 appearances to his name for PSG, four Ligue 1 titles, plenty of incredible Champions League nights and, of course, the all-important World Cup, there is little to regret for Draxler.

A Premier League adventure would have been nice, but he achieved plenty as it is.