Jadon Sancho is close to a deadline-day move away from Manchester United

The Premier League's summer transfer window closes on Monday with clubs still scrambling to get last-minute deals across the line.

Alexander Isak, Jadon Sancho, Emi Martinez and Marc Guehi are just some of the names linked with last-minute moves away from their current clubs, with time running out.

But what happens if their transfers fail to materialise before the 7pm deadline, and where else could they go?

What time do other European leagues close their windows?

Trent Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid in one of the biggest moves of the summer (Image credit: Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

To ensure uniformity with the other major leagues in Europe, the closing date of 1 September at 7pm will also apply to the EFL, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Spain's La Liga is a small exception, with deals allowed up to 11.59pm local time (10.59pm BST).

This is something we haven't seen before, with the usual deadline of 11 pm having been removed. We did see a brief window of activity before the FIFA Club World Cup between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10.

Alexander Isak looks to be heading to Liverpool from Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Are there any other leagues whose windows will stay open?

The Saudi Pro League can still provide an escape after today's 7pm deadline (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a few leagues set to remain open beyond Monday 1 September, despite, as mentioned, an agreement between multiple big leagues across Europe.

The Saudi Pro League has a deadline on Wednesday 10 September, and the Turkish Super Lig's transfer period remains active until Thursday 11 September.

Russia's window is also set to close on Wednesday 10 September, with Greece closing their transfer time frame on Thursday 11 September.

We are expecting plenty of activity, given most players in the Premier League have an expectation of wages demands. With the World Cup now just under a year away too, their hopes of making an appearance on the plane to the United States, Canada and Mexico could be diminishing.

Marcus Rashford is in England's latest squad after he made the move to Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the window shuts at 19:00 BST, deals can still be announced after the deadline. This is because clubs have a two-hour grace period to complete a signing if they have submitted a deal sheet ahead of the deadline.

Enzo Fernandez completed his move to Chelsea from Benfica in 2023, after the Blues submitted a last-minute deal sheet to get the agreement over the line.