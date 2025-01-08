Manchester United to sanction two exits as January transfer plan emerges: report

Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Toby Collyer are both free to leave the club in January

Manchester United are set to allow two midfielders to leave the club this month.

Ruben Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - is attempting to navigate the Red Devils through a difficult patch with his side having won just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

But with vital funds needed to help improve the squad once again, reports have suggested multiple players are free to seek other opportunities elsewhere in January.

Eriksen and Collyer ALLOWED to leave Manchester United this month

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is out of contract this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Eriksen is out of contract this summer and it appears for now as if the Denmark international will soon call time on his spell at Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United would not stand in the way of Eriksen leaving this month given he could potentially gain them a fee.

Toby Collyer impressed in pre-season but has been unable to reach the same heights since (Image credit: Getty Images)

Academy graduate Toby Collyer is another name said to be on the proposed exit list with the 21-year-old 'open to a move to a Championship club' if a suitable offer emerges.

Leicester City had been touted as a possible loan destination, given Ruud van Nistelrooy is now in charge at the King Power Stadium, but a permanent exit for the midfielder is not out of the question either.

Collyer impressed in pre-season for the Red Devils but has since only made seven first-team appearances with Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo all currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

Former Real Madrid man Casemiro is also touted to call time on his spell in England in 2025, with the report stating how Manchester United must look to sell him for a fee. Interest from Saudi Arabia has again spiked for the 32-year-old this month.

In FourFourTwo's view, you now feel as if only a handful of Manchester United players are truly safe this summer. The likes of Amad, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund are likely to stick around but another overhaul is likely to come.

Manchester United are in FA Cup action this weekend, as they travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on fellow Premier League side Arsenal.