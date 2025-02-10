'It's 100 percent over for him at Manchester United this summer, and I also fear that his career is over': Former Real Madrid midfielder takes aim at forgotten star
Manchester United look set for another overhaul this summer as their on-field issues continue to mount
Manchester United look set to continue their squad overhaul this summer as performances show no signs of improving under new manager Ruben Amorim.
The Red Devils have recently parted ways with a number of high earners, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial all departing from the inflated wage bill in the past 12 months.
Despite a number of big-money arrivals in recent months, Amorim's side continue to oscillate between 12th and 13th in the Premier League, worsened further by a dismal home display against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Former Real Madrid midfielder takes aim at forgotten United star
Further departures are expected this summer, with ageing high-earners Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw widely expected to be moved on as Ineos continue to make their mark on the side.
Another potential victim is Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season, while his lack of minutes would suggest that a new deal is far from a priority for the club.
However, former Real Madrid and Everton man Thomas Gravesen believes his compatriot's career at the top level could well be over due to his diminishing presence in the United squad.
"It's 100 per cent over for Christian Eriksen at Manchester United this summer, and I also fear that his career is over," Gravesen told Tipsbladet
"Yes, he has probably earned the money he should, but I think that the development that Christian has been in the last few years is downward. It is sad to see the situation that Christian Eriksen is in. He is one of the players in Denmark who has given us the most. He has shone and been our best man, so it is sad if his career ends like this."
He added: "I have always said that if you are going to be a Danish national team player, you have to play regularly for the club team. It is a terrible scenario for Christian Eriksen at the moment, where he is hardly playing for Manchester United. Eriksen has been a fantastic player for Denmark, but I simply do not believe that you should be selected on your merits. I would not select Christian Eriksen for the upcoming matches."
The 32-year-old has made just 13 Premier League appearances this season and has received criticism for his declining physical capabilities despite the obvious technical excellence he still holds.
Eriksen is Denmark's most capped player of all time, guiding the nation to a host of major international tournaments through the course of his career.
