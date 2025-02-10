'It's 100 percent over for him at Manchester United this summer, and I also fear that his career is over': Former Real Madrid midfielder takes aim at forgotten star

Manchester United look set for another overhaul this summer as their on-field issues continue to mount

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Carlos Casemiro #18 of Manchester United celebrates with Christian Eriksen #14 after scoring a goal against Real Betis during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium on July 31, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Manchester United could be set for a mass exodus of players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United look set to continue their squad overhaul this summer as performances show no signs of improving under new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have recently parted ways with a number of high earners, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial all departing from the inflated wage bill in the past 12 months.

Despite a number of big-money arrivals in recent months, Amorim's side continue to oscillate between 12th and 13th in the Premier League, worsened further by a dismal home display against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Former Real Madrid midfielder takes aim at forgotten United star

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United holds the FA Cup trophy, 2024

Christian Eriksen has been at Manchester United since 2022 (Image credit: Alamy)

Further departures are expected this summer, with ageing high-earners Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw widely expected to be moved on as Ineos continue to make their mark on the side.

Another potential victim is Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season, while his lack of minutes would suggest that a new deal is far from a priority for the club.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Christian Eriksen of Manchester United in action during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Arsenal at SoFi Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Eriksen could soon be on his way out of Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, former Real Madrid and Everton man Thomas Gravesen believes his compatriot's career at the top level could well be over due to his diminishing presence in the United squad.

"It's 100 per cent over for Christian Eriksen at Manchester United this summer, and I also fear that his career is over," Gravesen told Tipsbladet

"Yes, he has probably earned the money he should, but I think that the development that Christian has been in the last few years is downward. It is sad to see the situation that Christian Eriksen is in. He is one of the players in Denmark who has given us the most. He has shone and been our best man, so it is sad if his career ends like this."

He added: "I have always said that if you are going to be a Danish national team player, you have to play regularly for the club team. It is a terrible scenario for Christian Eriksen at the moment, where he is hardly playing for Manchester United. Eriksen has been a fantastic player for Denmark, but I simply do not believe that you should be selected on your merits. I would not select Christian Eriksen for the upcoming matches."

Christian Eriksen in action for Denmark against Northern Ireland in June 2023.

Eriksen is one of the most famous players in Danish football history (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 32-year-old has made just 13 Premier League appearances this season and has received criticism for his declining physical capabilities despite the obvious technical excellence he still holds.

Eriksen is Denmark's most capped player of all time, guiding the nation to a host of major international tournaments through the course of his career.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

