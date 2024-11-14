Manchester United midfielder admits he 'hasn't heard anything' regarding his Old Trafford future

Plenty of change could soon be on it's way at Old Trafford

Manchester United are yet to make a concrete decision over the future of one midfielder.

Ruben Amorim is yet to begin work in England following his arrival from Sporting earlier this week after it was announced the 39-year-old would succeed former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Much has been made of the imminent changes Amorim, who is ranked no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, could make at Manchester United, especially given his preference to play a 3-4-3 system, something that is rarely seen in the Premier League amongst the big sides.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen faces an anxious wait over his future

Manchester United man Christian Eriksen could be one of the names at risk under new head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer despite enjoying what some would consider a solid base to build from this season.

The Denmark international has scored four goals and grabbed three assists for the Red Devils already this term, whilst also filling in to help in the absence of key man Kobbie Mainoo.

Ruben Amorim arrived in Manchester earlier this week but is yet to begin in his post due to a hold up with his work visa (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I haven’t focused on [my future] it yet, and I haven’t heard anything from the club,” Eriksen told Danish outlet Tipsbladet. “Right now it’s just about football, and then we have to see where we stand in January and for that matter in the summer

“As a football player, you just turn up and train, and then it is the coach who decides the team at the weekend. I have not set my hopes or expectations.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eriksen has missed just three Premier League games so far and has played a huge role in the UEFA Europa League. Former boss Ten Hag was a huge advocate of the 32-year-old's technical abilities but that could soon be about to change.

Amorim likes his midfielder to get around the pitch and in FourFourTwo's opinion, Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte look like the perfect duo to compliment each other at the heart of Manchester United's midfield.

In FourFourTwo's opinion this could then spell the end for Eriksen, especially given his ability to move around the pitch and win the ball back isn't what it used to be compared to his glory days for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ipswich Town will be the first test for new head coach Amorim to test himself against, as Manchester United return to Premier League action in a few weeks.