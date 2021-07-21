Barcelona: How much does Lionel Messi earn?

Lionel Messi is the richest footballer in the world - but he might not be for much longer.

The Argentinian is currently out of contract and has been negotiating a new deal with cash-strapped Barça but according to reports, he could have to take a sizeable pay cut just to stay at the club.

According to Forbes, Messi's earnings work out to $126 million, or £92m - which is still less than his club spent on Antoine Griezmann. $92m - around £67m - comes from his Barcelona salary, while the other $34m - around £25m - that the no.10 earns comes from endorsements and sponsorships.

This works out to be what Forbes estimate to be a weekly wage of around £1.3 million.

Messi has apparently earned over $1bn from football, pre-tax across his career. The Barcelona star first broke into the team 16 years ago and has been talismanic to his club for the majority of that time.

The Argentinian managed to win unprecedented personal accolades in that time, too. No one has won the Ballon d'Or more than Messi's six times, with rival Cristiano Ronaldo having picked up five.

It probably comes as no surprise either that Barcelona have been significantly more successful since Messi's introduction to the first team.

In the 105 years of Barcelona's history, prior to Messi's debut, the Catalan outfit managed to win 64 major trophies. Since being in the team, Messi has managed to help add another 34 titles to that total, as the side have become a favourite for the Champions League most seasons as well as a commercial giant in the 21st Century.

The amount of money that Messi has helped to bring in to the club is, perhaps, incalculable, as his influence, talent and marketability have helped to shape Barça into the institution that they are today.

Lagging behind Messi in second place on football's rich list, Cristiano Ronaldo earns around $117 million - about £85m. The Juventus forward, however, has a much lower salary than Messi.