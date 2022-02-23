Benfica v Ajax live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Benfica v Ajax live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 23 February, 8pm GMT

Ajax will be looking to establish a first-leg lead when they take on Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag's side were the revelations of the group stage, amassing maximum points from their six meetings with Borussia Dortmund, Sporting CP and Besiktas. Five of their six victorious came by a two-goal margin or more, evidencing Ajax's dominance of the group. Ten Hag took the Dutch giants to the semi-finals three years ago and he could repeat the trick this term.

Ajax will certainly hold no fear in the knockout stage. They have opened up a healthy five-point lead at the top of the Eredivisie, which gives them a little breathing space as the business end of the campaign approaches.

Remarkably, Ajax have conceded only five goals in 23 league games this season. It is that defensive solidity as much as the more eye-catching attacking talent that will stand them in good stead in the Champions League.

Benfica squeezed into the last 16 at the expense of Barcelona, who could only manage a third-place finish behind the Portuguese outfit and Bayern Munich. Nelson Verissimo's side have won only two of their last six matches in all competitions, though, while their Primeira Liga title hopes are hanging by a thread: the Eagles are now 12 points behind Porto at the summit of the standings.

Verissimo, who is in caretaker charge following Jorge Jesus' departure shortly after Christmas, will have to make do without Haris Seferovic, Rodrigo Pinho and Lucas Verissimo here. Julian Weigl, Nicolas Otamendi, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo are all one booking away from missing the second leg through suspension.

Jurrien Timber picked up a knock as Ajax beat Willem II on Saturday, but he could be passed fit in time for this match. Brian Brobbey and Maarten Stekelenburg are still on the treatment table.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

