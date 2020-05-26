The 100 greatest football managers of all time

When St Mirren sacked Ferguson in 1978, an industrial tribunal ruled that he had “neither by experience nor talent, any managerial ability at all.” Few judgements in history have been proven so emphatically wrong.

Ferguson brushed off his exit from Love Street and, alongside Jim McLean at Dundee United, went on to break the Old Firm duopoly with Aberdeen, who won three league titles and the Cup Winners’ Cup (beating Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the semis and final) under his stewardship.

The Scot moved south of the border in 1986, joining Manchester United. His first seven years brought only an FA Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup, but then came an astonishing haul of 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two Champions Leagues between 1993 and 2013.

“He was a genius. It was a privilege to play for him and I consider him a friend,” said former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall. “He’s the greatest manager of all time and probably always will be.”