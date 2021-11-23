Black Friday FIFA 22 deals: All the deals and savings you need on FIFA 22

Black Friday FIFA 22 deals are everywhere right now - and we've found some of the best for you.

EA's flagship title is still as popular as ever. With the festive season fast-approaching too, there are often great reductions and savings to be found on consoles, bundles and the game itself.

Let's run through some of the best deals online right now.

Black Friday FIFA 22 deals: The best savings on FIFA 22

Amazon's PS4 and Xbox One FIFA 22 deals

Was: £59.99

Now: £37.99

Save: £22 (37%)

The big news of FIFA 22 has been the features added for users of next-gen consoles - but the game is still available on PS4 and Xbox One. It can be bought for a great price on Amazon.

Buy FIFA 22 on PS4 on Amazon now / Buy FIFA 22 on Xbox One on Amazon now

Amazon's Nintendo Switch FIFA 22 Legacy Edition deals

Was: £34.99

Now: £24.40

Save: £10.59 (30%)

FIFA 22 is also available in a Legacy Edition for the Nintendo Switch - and you can buy the game on Amazon for under £25 on Black Friday.

Buy FIFA 22 Legacy Edition on Switch on Amazon now

Very.co.uk: FIFA 22 on PlayStation 5

Was: £64.99

Now: £49.99

Save: £15 (23%)

Take advantage of all of those next-gen features of FIFA 22 and buy it on PlayStation 5 - now for under £50.

Buy FIFA 22 on PS5 on Very.co.uk now

Very.co.uk: FIFA 22 on Xbox Series X

Was: £64.99

Now: £49.99

Save: £15 (23%)

FIFA 22 is also available on Xbox Series X for the same price as it is on PS5.

Buy FIFA 22 on PS5 on Very.co.uk now

