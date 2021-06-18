Could the Euro 2020 final be moved from Wembley? UEFA sends warning over travel

Wembley could lose the Euro 2020 final in favour of Budapest if the British government does not relax restrictions on VIP travellers to the game, according to reports.

A story in Friday's Times says that UEFA is seeking to get exemptions from quarantine periods for up to 2,500 UEFA and FIFA officials, politicians sponsors and broadcasters. Wembley is currently schedule to host both semi-finals and the final, as well as Englan's three group games and two last-16 ties.

While the move would be drastic – especially with capacity already set to be relaxed to 50 per cent (45,000) – there is recent precedent for such a decision.

Wembley had been proposed as a potential host for last month's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea after Istanbul lost the rights over coronavirus fears. However, the government would not sign off quarantine exemptions for football dignitaries travelling into the country for the game, and UEFA opted to hold the final in Portugal instead.

UEFA issued a comment this morning saying it was "confident that the final week will be held in London", but ominously added that "there is always a contingency plan".

Uefa statement on this morning’s Times splash. You would be confident if you had told the government you would move the final unless they changed the law for you, I suppose. pic.twitter.com/lhDeMKWtd2June 18, 2021 See more

The prime alternative option is the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, which has already hosted games at 100 per cent capacity, holding 67,000 fans – the most of any stadium at Euro 2020 under current restrictions. From next week, Hungary is planning on relaxing its border controls to travellers within the Schengen zone – an area of free movement that covers most of mainland Europe.

Saint Petersburg in Russia is also operating at a 100 per cent capacity, housing 56,000 fans, while Denmark's Copenhagen is at 65 per cent capacity.

Will it come that, though? The lesson of the Champions League final debacle certainly suggests UEFA are willing to take a hard line on making sure its officials are not encumbered by travel restrictions. The European football body is likely to be serious about its contingency plan.

Allowing these exemptions would be seen as a climbdown by prime minister Boris Johnson, coming just days after he extended a number of restrictions in England, which had been due to end on June 21. There could be public upset if he were to make an exception here.

But, with a potential home nations bid for the 2030 World Cup on the cards, hosting the Euro 2020 final provides the perfect opportunity for the FA and government to rub shoulders with some influential football dignitaries.

Securing a first World Cup since 1966 would be seen as a huge PR victory for the government, while the potential backlash from losing the rights to a major international final poses a big risk – particularly if England go all the way.

A change of location is not off the cards, then – but a compromise to ensure it goes ahead seems more likely.

