Euro 2020 stadiums: Host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know

Nine Euro 2020 stadiums have been confirmed across Europe for this summer's tournament, with three previously announced grounds – Dublin, Munich and Bilbao – still waiting on a UEFA decision given COVID restrictions.

The plan for a Europe-wide competition was instigated for the European Championships now delayed 60th anniversary celebration and means that, travel restrictions allowing, fans will be able to experience game in some of the continents greatest theatres of football.

Here, FourFourTwo gives you the lowdown on all 12 host stadiums.

ALSO READ:

England Euro 2020 squad: Who will make Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad?

Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

Johan Cruyff Arena, Netherlands

City: Amsterdam

Capacity: 53,748

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25%-33%

Year built: 1996

Who plays there: Ajax

Renamed after the Netherlands and Ajax great in 2018, the largest Dutch stadium was formerly known as the Amsterdam Arena. It was a landmark creation when it opened in 1996, being the first European football stadium to have a sliding roof.

Real Madrid’s 1998 Champions League final victory over Juventus took place here, as did Chelsea’s 2013 Europa League final triumph over Benfica. It has previous European Championship pedigree, too, having been a host venue for Euro 2000.

Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan

(Image credit: PA )

City: Baku

Capacity: 68,000

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 50%

Year built: 2015

Who plays there: Azerbaijan

A jaw-dropping ultra-modern venue, Baku’s Olympic Stadium is the home to the Azerbaijan national team and played host to the 2015 European Games shortly after its opening.

Costing around $600 million, it took almost four years to build. The ground might already be familiar to Chelsea and Arsenal fans, as the two Premier league sides faced off here for the 2019 Europa League final, which the Blues won 4-1.

Estadio San Mames, Spain

City: Bilbao

Capacity: 53,000

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: To be confirmed on April 23

Year built: 2013

Who plays there: Athletic Club

The home of La Liga side Athletic Club, the San Mames replaced their old ground of the same name when it opened in 2013. This summer’s tournament will be the most significant event yet to take place in the ground.

Outside the stadium there is a statue of Athletic legend Rafael ‘Pichichi’ Moreno, moved from the old ground, and tradition dictates that visiting captains leave a bouquet there on their first visit.

National Arena Bucharest, Romania

City: Bucharest

Capacity: 55,634

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25%-33%

Year built: 2011

Who plays there: FC Steaua, FC Dinamo

Standing on the site of Romania’s old national stadium, Bucharest’s National Arena opened in 2011 and boasts a retractable roof.

Owned by the capital city, it has been rented by Steaua as a permanent home since 2015 and Dinamo since 2012. Atletico Madrid defeated Athletic Club 3-0 here in the 2012 Europa League final.

Puskas Arena, Hungary

City: Budapest

Capacity: 67,155

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 100%

Year built: 2019

Who plays there: Hungary

Named after the great Hungarian star Ferenc Puskas, Budapest boasts the most modern stadium at the Euros, having opened its doors in 2019.

This will be the ground's first major event, but it has already successfully won the right to stage the 2022 Europa League final.

Parken Stadium, Denmark

City: Copenhagen

Capacity: 38,065

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25%-33%

Year built: 1992

Who plays there: FC Copenhagen

Denmark’s largest stadium will host the Danes’ three group games and one Last 16 match this summer, its first use at a major international tournament.

The ground might ring a bell for Arsenal fans, as the two European finals it has hosted both involved the Gunners: their 1-0 Cup Winners’ Cup victory over Parma in 1994 and their penalty shoot-out defeat to Galatasaray in the 2000 UEFA Cup.

Dublin Arena (Aviva Stadium), Ireland

(Image credit: PA)

City: Dublin

Capacity: 50,000

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: To be confirmed on April 23

Year built: 2010

Who plays there: Ireland

Better known to most of us as the Aviva Stadium (UEFA don’t use sponsor names), Ireland’s national ground has hosted international football and rugby since its opening just over a decade ago.

It was also home to an all-Portuguese Europa League final between Braga and Porto in 2011, won by the latter thanks to a Radamel Falcao strike.

Hampden Park, Scotland

City: Glasgow

Capacity: 52,000

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25%

Year built: 1903

Who plays there: Scotland, Queens Park

Scotland are back at a major tournament for the first time since 1998, and will be able to count on the famous ‘Hampden Roar’ of their home support (well, at least some of it) for their home games against Czech Republic and Croatia.

Hampden is also home to League Two side Queens Park, Scotland’s oldest club, and it was the biggest stadium in the world between 1908 and 1950, when it could hold a crowd of 149,415 fans. This was also where Zinedine Zidane scored *that* volley for Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Wembley Stadium, England

(Image credit: PA Media)

City: London

Capacity: 90,000

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25% for group matches, higher for knockout stages (to be confirmed early June)

Year built: 2007

Who plays there: England

The home of English football and the largest ground in the United Kingdom, Wembley will host both semi-finals and the final of this summer’s Euros, as well as England’s group games and a Last-16 match.

It's the second largest stadium in Europe after Barcelona’s Camp Nou and has already hosted some huge events in its relatively short life since replacing the old Wembley: the 2011 and 2013 Champions League finals took place here, won by Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.

City: Munich

Capacity: 75,000

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: To be confirmed April 23

Year built: 2005

Who plays there: Bayern Munich

Bayern’s €340 million home opened in 2005 and quickly hosted a major international event, with France’s 1-0 World Cup semi-final win over Portugal taking place there just a year later.

Chelsea fans will fondly remember it as the place that they beat the Bundesliga giants in their own back yard, after a penalty shoot-out victory in the 2012 Champions League final.

Stadio Olimpico, Italy

(Image credit: PA)

City: Rome

Capacity: 72,698

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25%

Year built: 1953

Who plays there: Lazio, AS Roma

As the name suggests, Rome’s monumental Stadio Olimpico served as the host venue of the Olympic Games in 1960. Due to its use as a multi-sport venue, an athletics track runs around the pitch to keep fans further from the action than they might like.

Nevertheless, the place comes alive on matchday and has witnessed some landmark moments, including the finals of Euro 1968, the 1990 World Cup and four European Cup finals, most recently Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Manchester United in 2009.

Saint Petersburg Stadium (Russia)

City: Saint Petersburg

Capacity: 56,196

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 50%

Year built: 2017

Who plays there: Zenit

Although its just four years old, Saint Petersburg’s stadium has already played a big role at a major tournament; it hosted seven matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, including a semi-final and the third place play-off.

It was designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, who wanted to create a spaceship-looking stadium – and succeeded.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

ALSO READ

REFS Euro 2020 referees: who are they, how are they selected and will VAR be in use?

CROCKED England Euro 2020 squad: Which England internationals are currently injured – and who could miss out?

RANKED The 10 best forwards in the world