Estonia vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world

Estonia vs Northern Ireland live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 5 September, 5pm BST

Northern Ireland will put their World Cup qualifying campaign on hold to face Estonia in a friendly on Sunday.

Ian Baraclough's side picked up their first win on the road to Qatar on Thursday, as Northern Ireland thrashed Lithuania 4-1 away from home. That was a much-needed boost to their chances of a top-two finish, having previously lost 2-0 to Italy and been held to a 0-0 draw at home to Bulgaria. Northern Ireland will be hoping to see the Italians beat Switzerland this weekend, as that would keep them in touch with second place in Group C.

In truth, though, it will be tough for Baraclough's men to reach the play-offs. Switzerland are World Cup regulars whose players mostly play at a higher level than those of Northern Ireland. The expanded European Championship has offered smaller nations in UEFA a chance to take part in major tournaments, but for now the World Cup remains a distant dream for the likes of Northern Ireland, who have not participated in the event since 1986.

They have at least reached the World Cup, unlike their upcoming opponents Estonia (excluding their experience as part of the Soviet Union). Estonia sit bottom of Group E, which contains Belgium, Czech Republic, Wales and Belarus, having lost each of their three outings to date.

Baraclough could ring the changes from the victory over Lithuania, as this is a good opportunity to take a look at some of the fringe players in his squad. The likes of Liam Donnelly, Ciaron Brown, Trevor Carson, Shayne Lavery and Ali McCann all of whom have made less than 10 appearances for the senior side, will hope for a chance to impress.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, Steven Davis could win his 127th cap. The midfielder is already Northern Ireland's record appearance-maker, having overtaken the legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings last October.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football the UK.

ALSO SEE The 10 all-time men's international top scorers

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: PA)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com