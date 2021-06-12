Euro 2020 – Kasper Schmeichel: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Kasper Schmeichel will be a key player for Denmark at this summer's European Championship.

The goalkeeper has won 65 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2013.

Denmark have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2020, and will face Belgium, Finland and Russia in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Denmark a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout phase.

Which club does Kasper Schmeichel play for?

Schmeichel plays his club football for Leicester, and has now racked up 426 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions.

He first arrived at the King Power Stadium in 2011, and was part of the side that won the Premier League title five years later.

The goalkeeper began his career at Manchester City but failed to nail down a first-team spot.

Schmeichel had loan spells at Darlington, Bury, Falkirk, Cardiff and Coventry, before permanent spells at Notts County and Leeds.

How old is Kasper Schmeichel?

Schmeichel was born on 5 November 1986. He is 34 years old.

What is Kasper Schmeichel’s squad number?

Schmeichel will wear the No.1 shirt for Denmark at Euro 2020. At club level for Madrid, he also wears the No.1 - which is not really a surprise.

What is Kasper Schmeichel's net worth?

Schmeichel has an estimated net worth of £17.7m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Kasper Schmeichel's contract length?

Schmeichel's contract at Leicester runs until the summer of 2023.

What is Kasper Schmeichel's salary?

Schmeichel earns an estimated £130,000 per week at Leicester, according to sportrac.com. He is the club's second-highest earner behind Jamie Vardy.