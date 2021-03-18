Finland Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Finland Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Markku Kanerva has named a squad that will be fairly similar to that taking part in the Eagle-Owls' first ever Euros this summer.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Finland squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Finland Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

GK: Niki Maenpaa (Venezia)

GK: Jesse Joronen (Brescia)

GK: Carljohan Eriksson (Mjallby)

DF: Joona Toivio (Hacken)

DF: Jukka Raitala (Minnesota United)

DF: Paulus Arajuuri (Pafos)

DF: Juhani Ojala (Vejle)

DF: Albin Granlund (Stal Mielec)

DF: Juha Pirinen (Trencin)

DF: Daniel O'Shaughnessy (HJK)

DF: Nikolai Alho (MTK)

DF: Niko Hamalainen (Queens Park Rangers)

DF: Robert Ivanov (Warta Poznan)

MF: Tim Sparv (AEL)

MF: Rasmus Schuller (Djurgarden)

MF: Robin Lod (Minnesota United)

MF: Pyry Soiri (Esbjerg)

MF: Glen Kamara (Rangers)

MF: Joni Kauko (Esbjerg)

MF: Robert Taylor (Brann)

MF: Onni Valakari (Pafos)

FW: Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)

FW: Joel Pohjanpalo (Union Berlin)

FW: Rasmus Karjalainen (Orebro)

FW: Marcus Forss (Brentford)

The biggest miss in this Finland squad is Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky. Hredecky, who captains the Finnish side, has ruled out until the end of March with Achilles tendon problems. Tim Sparv steps up as skipper in the keeper's absence.

There could be a first cap for Carljohan Eriksson of Mjallby in Sweden. 25-year-old Eriksson has been called up following Lukas Hradecky's injury, though Niki Maenpaa is the designated deputy between the sticks.

Familiar names to British fans, Glen Kamara, Marcus Forss and Temmu Pukki have been included in the squad, however. Brentford forward Forss will be hoping to make just his fourth appearance for his country this month.

Other experienced stars who miss out from the squad this time around are Jere Uronen and Thomas Lam, who have 71 caps between them. Both players were included for the fixtures against Wales and the Republic of Ireland in autumn last year, but miss out this time around.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save up to 58% - get a quarterly FFT sub for only £12.25.

ENGLAND EURO 2020 PREDICTIONS FourFourTwo writers pick who they'd take this summer

WALES A state of crisis? The issues facing Wales ahead of World Cup qualifying

GERMANY Joachim Low to leave Germany manager role after Euro 2020: Six coaches who could succeed him