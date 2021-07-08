Euro vs Italy: Will England wear blue for the Euro 2020 final?

It's a strange quirk of tournament football that a host nation can be ascribed "away team" status, despite playing the match in their own stadium.

That is the case for this Sunday's Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. The Three Lions may playing at Wembley, but it is Italy that are technically the "home" team. This means they would get first dibs on kit colour.

England have worn their white home kit for every game of the tournament so far, and superstitious fans could be horrified at the idea of Gareth Southgate's side changing a winning formula for the biggest match in memory.

On the other hand, fans could be buoyed by the fact that England's only previous major final victory - at the 1966 World Cup on home soil - also saw them don their away clobber. That time, it was a plain red shirt embroidered with the Three Lions emblem and white shorts.

However, given that Italy play their home matches in a blue strip anyway, and would likely prefer to wear their iconic colour scheme for the big match, England could be spared the horror or switching to blue.

The only way England would wear the blue shirt on Sunday would be if Italy opted to play in their away kit, which is white. That is incredibly unlikely, though, and we can safely assume England will be wearing white at Wembley on Sunday.

