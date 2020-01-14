Quiz! Can you name every club to win France's Ligue 1?

N'Golo Kanté, Eric Cantona, Arsene Wenger: Britain owes its cousins over the channel for some of the Premier League's finest.

Ligue 1 has a somewhat quiet reputation in Britain but it's still churned out some of football's biggest ever characters. The question is, how much do you know about its history?

We've listed every single champion of Ligue 1 of the professional era - that's going back to the 1932/33 season (ask your grandad).

You have eight minutes to list every title winner. Remember to tweet us @FourFourTwo with your scores - bonne chance, tout le monde!

