Quiz! Can you name Jose Mourinho's last 30 signings?

There was a time, long ago now, when Jose Mourinho was an unknown quantity to the Premier League - this charming man straight from Europe's top table, promising to energise a stale division and become your mum's new favourite manager.

What a ride it's been. Jose's now on his third English club, an increasingly volatile and curiously tetchy touchline figure. There's a thin line between genius and madness, and Mourinho walks it like a tightrope.

Over the years, the Special One has made some genius moves in the market, some questionable acquisitions and some that cannot be classified – such as bringing Emmanuel Adebayor to the Bernabeu.

As Mourinho traverses the rocky waters of a Tottenham transfer window, could you name the last 30 players that signed a deal with the devil?

You've got 10 minutes to name Jose's last 30 signings, spanning the entirety of his Manchester United tenure and some of his second spell at Chelsea.

