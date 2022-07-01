Quiz! Can you name every member of England's Euro 2022 squad?
By Mark White published
The Euros begin next week – let's test you on the Lionesses set to play…
Six minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.
2005 was a huge moment for women's football in this country, as football came home for the first time in nine years.
That was the year that the Women's Euros arrived in England, just shy of a decade after the men's version of the competition had come home. Well, a year after a Euros final at Wembley for the men, can the women go one better this summer?
We hope so. This could be a huge turning point in the history of the women's game and with 23 players called up by Sarina Wiegman to try and wrestle the crown from the Dutch, we have potentially our most complete squad ever.
Can you tell us who they are, though?
