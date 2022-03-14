Quiz! Can you name every player to score a Premier League hat-trick since 2000?
By Mark White published
Three's the magic number for these lads, who have all bagged a trio of strikes since the turn of the millennium
You have 14 minutes to guess 136 players.
The very first Premier League hat-trick was scored by the king of cool.
On a Sunday day in August 1992, Leeds United striker Eric Cantona obliterated Tottenham Hotspur almost on his lonesome. The flamboyant Frenchman set the tone that afternoon for three decades of greatness.
In the years since, we've seen over 200 players repeat the feat. 21 have scored more than three in a match – and of these stars, five players have scored five in 90 minutes. Five players have scored consecutive hat-tricks in Premier League fixtures, while three matches have seen two hat-tricks from different players: one of those saw a triple scored by a player on either side.
The most recent hat-trick in Premier League history was scored this very weekend. We won't ask you to dig into the old memory banks all the way back to '92 – but how many hat-trick heroes can you recall this side of the 21st Century?
