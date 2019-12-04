Quiz! How many of John Terry's 166 Chelsea team-mates can you name?

In his 22 years at Chelsea, John Terry had a few team-mates – 166 of the things, to be precise. But how many of them, from 1998/99 to 2016/17, can you actually remember? We know it's a mammoth task, so we've put 20 minutes on the clock for you to have a crack as best you can.

Your guess is as good as ours about what a good score is here, but we want to know how you get on as ever.

Terry returns to Stamford Bridge tonight with Aston Villa for the first time in the Premier League since hanging up his boots last year.

The 38-year-old has enjoyed a colourful career at Stamford Bridge to say the least, racking up 685 appearances for the west Londoners and hoovering up winners' medals in the Premier League (four), FA Cup (five), League Cup (three), Champions League (one) and Europa League (one).

