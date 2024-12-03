Premier League on Amazon Prime: How to watch live streams for free

The Premier League is back on Amazon Prime in December, with full rounds of fixtures from two gameweeks, so now's the time to get familiar with how to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video, which you can do from anywhere with a VPN, and maybe even for free.

As was the case last season, Amazon has the rights to broadcast 20 Premier League live streams in December, showing all 10 games of the mid-week round from December 3-5 as well as another round of Christmas fixtures on Boxing Day and December 27.

Access to Amazon Prime Video is therefore all-important for football fans this December, and the best part is that you might just be able to get it all totally free.

Today, there are two clashes between sides towards the bottle of the table as Crystal Palace visit Ipswich and Leicester host West Ham, while Arsenal vs Manchester United is the pick of the six games on Wednesday evening.

Easily available across a range of devices, read on for our guide on how to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime, including a potentially free loophole, and details on how to use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

How to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime

Watching the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video is extremely straightforward, and can be done whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not.

Amazon Prime members automatically have access to all 20 Premier League games via their existing subscriptions. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 per month, or £95 on an annual plan.

Non-Prime members can still access the games on a separate plan, albeit one Amazon makes tricky to find. It would rather have you on its full Prime plan - which includes shopping perks such as free delivery, but there is a Prime Video only plan for £5.99 per month. When you register and click on the 'start your 30-day free trial' link, there's a button labelled 'Change' next to the 'Plan' tab of the membership details table.

You aren't entered into a contract when you pay for a monthly subscription, meaning you're able to end it at any time you want.

How to watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime for FREE

Amazon Prime is a paid-for platform but there is a simple hack that could give you access to all 20 of the Premier League games for free.

For both the full Prime and Prime Video only subscriptions, there is a generous 30-day free trial. So you could sign up, watch all 20 Premier League games on Amazon Prime, and then cancel your subscription, without incurring any charge.

There is plenty to watch on Amazon Prime, including selected Champions League live streams, but for those just wanting the Premier League fix this December, the free trial is an attractive option.

Note, the free trial is only for new subscribers or returning subscribers haven't had an active membership in the past 12 months. So if you pulled this trick last year you should be just in time to try it again this time.

How to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime from anywhere

The Premier League on Amazon Prime is only available in the UK. In other countries, fans can watch the action on their usual Premier League broadcaster.

But what if you're outside of the UK when the games are on? Annoyingly, you'll find your Amazon Prime Video access won't work as it'll be geo-blocked – not ideal if you have a subscription and want still want to catch Premier League action without resorting to illegal streams.

But assistance is on hand. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of software which can make it look like your device is still back at home. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection between your device and choice and the internet, meaning the streamer can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN:

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Premier League fixtures on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime live stream TV schedule: What are the Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video?

Tuesday 3 December 2024

Ipswich vs Crystal Palace, 7.30 CMT

Leicester vs West Ham, 8.15 GMT

Wednesday 4 December 2024

Everton vs Wolves, 7.30 GMT

Man City vs Nottingham Forest, 7.30 GMT

Newcastle vs Liverpool, 7.30 GMT

Southampton vs Chelsea, 7.30 GMT

Arsenal vs Manchester United, 8.15 GMT

Aston Villa vs Brentford, 8.15 GMT

Thursday 5 December 2024

Fulham vs Brighton, 7.30 GMT

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15 GMT

Thursday 26 December 2024

Manchester City vs Everton, 12.30 GMT

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, 3pm GMT

Chelsea vs Fulham, 3pm GMT

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, 3pm GMT

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur, 3pm GMT

Southampton vs West Ham, 3pm GMT

Wolves vs Manchester United, 5.30 GMT

Liverpool vs Leicester, 8pm GMT

Friday 27 December 2024

Brighton vs Brentford, 7.30pm GMT

Arsenal vs Ipswich, 8.15 GMT