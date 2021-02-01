FourFourTwo Betting Challenge: Meet the tipsters

What would you bet on if you had £50 to spend this month?

That's the question that we've put to the experts. Each week, we're going to be catching up with a trio of betting tipsters who can spend their money however they like - and they're going to be providing you with their best advice along the way.

The rules are simple. Each entrant will place a minimum of 1 bet each gameweek (Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League) for 5 gameweeks throughout February 2021 with four bookies: Bet365, Betfred, 888Sport and Grosvenor Sports.

Lose all the money and they are out, have the most money at the end and they’ll be crowned the winner and get the bragging rights. The only requirement is at least 1 bet per bookie and over the course of the contest each entrant must place at least 1 bet on Outright Winner, Total Goals (Under/Over), Both Teams to Score (Yes/No), Correct Score and 1 Minimum 4 fold Acca.

So without further ado, your three contestants are...

FREE SUPER TIPS

FOLLOW FREE SUPER TIPS ONLINE Free Super Tips and Racing Post Sport

My name is James, and I work for Spotlight Sports Group, managing the Free Super Tips & the Racing Post Sport digital presence. I have bet extensively on football (as well as horse racing) for the last 10 years having co-founded FST many years ago.

As a Swansea fan, I'm free from team allegiances in the Premier League but I am a big fan of the underdog and betting against heavy favourites with handicap bets (which sometimes makes me both look & feel very foolish...). I also tend to bet a lot on big prices in outright markets at the start of the season, with Salah top goalscorer at 66/1 in his first season a memorable highlight. For the competition slow and steady will be my motto, with regular singles bets at a mix of odds, with a few small stake big return accas to go for glory.

PinchBet

FOLLOW PINCHBET ON TWITTER AND ONLINE @pinchbet and pinchbet.com

Chris is one of the founders of PinchBet and a sports and football analyst with more than 20 years experience betting the football markets. He has a fondness for obscure leagues and will often be found simultaneously streaming games from the Jordanian first division and the Maltese Premier League on his multi-screen setup.

He also has a strong passion for the English game and is just as happy when he gets to watch a top flight clash as he is when tuning in to a midtable fight in League Two. With a proven track record and an unmatched dedication to research, he’s an invaluable member of the PinchBet team.

PinchBet has been around since 2015 and is one of the leading in-play football tipsters on Twitter. With a total of over 25,000 published picks to date, in leagues and on markets across the globe, we aim to be the number 1 choice for punters everywhere.

uktrader

FOLLOW UK TRADER ON TWITTER @TGT_Tips

My name is Ilias Mou, also known as uktrader. I’ve been in the betting industry for approximately 20 years, the first few years betting sneakily at the shops hoping ID wasn’t requested and got the odd acca winner. The next five years were spent losing and learning, making fewer mistakes to eventually turn into a semi-professional in-play football trader. Being a data guy, I love stats and crunching numbers which has further helped me gain a small edge over the bookies.

After this long journey I have retired from betting - now I am a pundit and will be tipping for FourFourTwo every week mainly on the Premier League. Please remember betting is a long term goal and patience is key; nonetheless always try and keep it fun!

