Galatasaray v Barcelona live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Galatasaray will be looking to cause a major upset when they host Barcelona in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Blaugrana are the heavy favourites to win this competition after they failed to progress from their Champions League group, but making it through to the quarter-finals will not be easy. Barcelona were expected to make light work of Galatasaray, who are having a poor season domestically, in the first leg at the Camp Nou. Instead, the Turkish side held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw after a gutsy, spirited display in Catalonia last week.

Xavi Hernandez could not fault his team's performance, but their inability to find a way past a dogged Galatasaray backline leaves them in a difficult position. Barcelona are still the favourites to advance, but they will have to be mentally strong in front of what is guaranteed to be a raucous home crowd at the Nef Stadium.

Barcelona have the quality to get the job done. They have made huge strides under Xavi after a period of stagnation with Ronald Koeman at the helm. In La Liga Barcelona have broken into the top four and look set to stay there. They thumped Osasuna at the weekend and qualified for the last 16 of this competition by beating Napoli.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, are having a campaign to forget in the Super Lig: they overcame Besiktas last time out but remain in the bottom half of the table. Victory over Barcelona on Thursday would make up for some of their domestic shortcomings, though.

Barcelona will be missing Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, and Alejandro Balde for their trip to Istanbul. Gavi is available again following suspension.

Galatasaray will have to make do without former Barcelona man Arda Turan, as well as Ismail Cipe, Kaan Arslan, Halil Dervisoglu, Baris Yilmaz and Alpaslan Ozturk.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport Extra 3 in the UK.

