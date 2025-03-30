Watch Barcelona vs Girona: Live streams for Catalan derby in La Liga

Watch Barcelona vs Girona for a Catalan derby in La Liga on Sunday March 30, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

100 kilometres separate Barcelona and Girona in the Catalunya region of north east Spain, making this one of La Liga's local derbies.

Barcelona are currently locked in the La Liga title race, this game their second in the space of four days after their win over Osasuna – a game that had to be rearranged – on Thursday evening.

That win consolidated a three-point lead at the summit of La Liga for Barcelona over old rivals Real Madrid with 10 games remaining. Atlético Madrid have slipped to seven points back but Barcelona will have to keep up their brilliant run of form to keep Real Madrid at bay.

The visitors to their temporary home of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, in Montjuic Parc are Girona, who lie in 13th place in La Liga. Manager Michel's side have struggled after last season's heroics, playing in the Champions League but now slumping to mid-table with two wins this calendar year. They've drawn their past three and lost the two before that, and it's hard to see how a win will come against the quality Barcelona possess.

It should be a good contest between two local rivals, so read on for all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Girona online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Barcelona vs Girona in the UK

Barcelona vs Girona is available to watch through Premier Sports, which is the home of LaLigaTV in the UK.

The game will go out on TV on Premier Sports 2, and you can watch Barcelona vs Girona online on Premier Sports' streaming platform.

Every single top-flight clash in Spain is available to stream for £7.99 a month.

Watch Barcelona vs Girona in the US

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Girona on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Girona in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Barcelona vs Girona on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Barcelona vs Girona in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Girona on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Girona for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Barcelona vs Girona live, in full, and for free on GXR on Sunday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Barcelona vs Girona from anywhere

Out of the country when Barcelona vs Girona is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

