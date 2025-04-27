Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona: Live streams for Women's Champions League semi-final

The rivalry between the teams is still as rife as ever

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona to see two rivals battling it out in the second leg of the semi-final of the Women's Champions League, with free live streams available as well as the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Read more WSL season so far

Chelsea have all the work to do in the second leg after losing 4-1 to Barcelona in the first leg last Sunday.

It will be a huge mountain to climb but they will be doing so at in front of thousands of supporters.

Chelsea vs Barcelona will be played at Stamford Bridge in London with kick-off scheduled for 2pm BST / 9am ET on Sunday 27 April.

Read on to find out how to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona live streams wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Barcelona FREE live streams

In the UK, DAZN will be showing Chelsea vs Barcelona online for free on their website.

Out of the country? You can still watch your usual streams using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona from anywhere

Geo-restrictions mean you might be blocked if you try to access from abroad, but fortunately, there is a solution: a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it its full name - makes your device appear as if its in a different location, so you can unlock your usual streaming services when you're out of the country. It's handy for watching the football when abroad, and the software also comes with a host of privacy benefits on top.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is the best provider out there.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the US

Fans in the US can watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final on DAZN USA

Chelsea vs Barcelona preview

Millie Bright will hope to lead her team to glory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have tried and tried again to lift the one trophy they have never won in the Women's Champions League but Barcelona have been the main club to stand in their way.

The last two seasons Barca have knocked them out in the semi-final stage and in 2021 they beat them 4-0 in the final.

What that has created is a good rivalry between the clubs and this weekend will be no different.

In FourFourTwo's opinion Barca will come away with a 2-1 win which will give them a 6-2 aggregate victory.