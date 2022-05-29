Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch the Championship play-off final from anywhere in the world

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest live stream, Sunday 29 May, 4.30pm BST

Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest will battle it out for a place in the Premier League at Wembley on Sunday.

The Terriers were the surprise package in the Championship this term. After finishing 20th in 2020/21, Huddersfield went into this season as the third-favourites for relegation, behind only Blackpool and Peterborough United. But Carlos Corberan's side have never been close to the drop zone and instead finished third, two points and one place above their upcoming opponents. That set up a play-off semi-final against Luton Town, which Huddersfield won 2-1 on aggregate.

When Steve Cooper took charge of Forest in September, they were rock-bottom of the Championship having won just one of their first eight games. Since then, Forest have been magnificent: had the season started when Cooper assumed control, his side would have been promoted automatically.

Forest needed a penalty shoot-out to get past Sheffield United in the semi-finals. They looked nervy in the second leg and were holding on for parts of that game, but Forest ultimately got the job done. They are now just one win away from ending a 23-year exile from the Premier League.

Keinan Davis is in line to start for Forest after appearing from the bench against Sheffield United, with Sam Surridge likely to make way. Cooper is unlikely to make any other changes to the side that started the second leg of the semi-final.

Danny Ward is expected to start up top for Huddersfield despite being taken off in the second leg of the Luton tie. Sorba Thomas is fit again after a knee injury and will return to the starting XI in what is a huge boost for Town.

This could be a tight, tense affair: only two of the last nine play-off finals have featured more than two goals. Forest are the favourites and arguably have more star quality in their ranks, but they did finish below Huddersfield in the regular season.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 29 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

