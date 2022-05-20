Kylian Mbappe has agreed deals with TWO clubs – and will reveal which on Sunday on live TV

Kylian Mbappe has agreed deals with both PSG and Real Madrid – but neither know where he's going next.

That's according to reports from journalist Julien Laurens, who claims that the youngest man to score in a World Cup final for 60 years is taking his transfer saga to the wire. The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current season and has been linked strongly with Real Madrid for a number of years, now.

But Paris Saint-Germain have not given up hope of keeping their prized asset and have reportedly even offered him the opportunity to stay and choose who manages him in the French capital.

PSG or Real Madrid: who will Kylian Mbappe sign for?

No one knows for certain – though Mbappe says he does know, now.

Apparently though, the forward is set to announce his decision on television this Sunday. French outlet L'Equipe claim that Mbappe's future could well be broadcast in a show similar to LeBron James' 'The Decision'.

The basketball player announced his departure from Cleveland for Miami in 2010 and since, Mbappe's own international teammate Antoine Griezmann has been inspired by the format. The forward made a similar show to announce that he was going to stay at Atletico Madrid amid interest for Barcelona, only to move a season later. Griezmann is now… back at Atletico Madrid.

"I don’t know what his decision is," Mauricio Pochettino told a press conference recently. "It is a personal decision for Kylian Mbappe, linked with the club. There is a lot of information and rumours at the moment.

Such an imminent decision perhaps means that Liverpool are finally out of the running for the player for good. The Reds had been linked with a move for the Frenchman after he spoke of his admiration for manager Jurgen Klopp.