Kylian Mbappe to become PSG OWNER: Extraordinary report claims the Real Madrid-bound stars will be offered contract to fire bosses and sell stars

PSG have offered Kylian Mbappe the contract of the century to keep him from Real Madrid's clutches.

Not only will the World Cup winner be allowed to get the manager sacked from the Parc Des Princes whenever he wants, he'll be allowed to put his own teammates up for sale should he choose too, as the Qatari-backed Parisien giants make another desperate plea to keep their talismanic figure.

This outlandish claim comes from journalist Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito TV, with fellow transfer guru Romain Molina backing up the claims. "It's not wrong what he says for once," Molina backhandedly says.

Kylian Mbappe running PSG: What would the club look like?

(Image credit: PA Images)

Such a contract offer seems far too outrageous to be true. While the claims should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt – as all transfer rumours should – there have been rumours of precedence for players being offered that much power.

Back in the 1990s, Blackburn Rovers reportedly offered Alan Shearer the chance to become player-manager at Ewood Park, in an attempt to rebuff offers that the super striker had from hometown club, Newcastle United. The idea clearly wasn't enough to persuade Shearer to stay, however.

Mbappe's own teammate, Lionel Messi, was heavily rumoured himself to have a sizeable say in the goings-on higher up at Barcelona.

Messi was said to have influenced the signings of Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, since he decided that he wanted to play with such players. Whether or not he had anything to do with Sergio Aguero coming to Barcelona, since the pair are said to be friends, remains to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Getty)

Mbappe has been heavily rumoured to be heading for Real Madrid for over a year now when his contract completes at the end of the current campaign. This week, it has even been claimed that the forward has agreed terms with Los Blancos.

Liverpool are also said to be in the running for the Frenchman's signature.