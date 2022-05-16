Real Madrid report: Kylian Mbappe reveals his future is "decided"

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe says he will announce a decision about his PSG future "very soon", amid speculation of a LaLiga move.

France’s World Cup-winning star is out of contract at the end of the season and time is running out for an extension to be thrashed out, but he hinted that there will be news soon during a UNFP awards ceremony.

“(My decision) will be known very soon, it’s almost done. My decision is made, yes, almost,” Mbappe said, according to Get Football News France.

Mbappe was picking up a third consecutive Ligue 1 player of the year award when he made the comments, following another sensational season.

The 23-year-old contributed a league-best 25 goals and 19 assists as PSG reclaimed the Ligue 1 title from Lille at a canter.

He formed one of the most talented forward lines ever constructed in Paris this season alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, although together the trio haven’t been the show-stopping success PSG would’ve for.

Real Madrid have long been linked with Mbappe, and their exploits in the Champions League this season might just tip the balance in their favour.

PSG suffered another disappointing campaign in Europe, crashing out to the Merengues in the last-16 after a Karim Benzema-inspired comeback in the second half of the second leg.

The Spaniards underlined their status as European football royalty by knocking out the Parisians, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to the final, where they will face Liverpool on 28 May.

