France 1-0 Germany – as it happened

Refresh

It's an hour till kick-off in the Allianz, so it's time to get our Excited Shoes on. France vs Germany (as they draw insists we call it) - now THAT, my friends, is a Proper Game.

This is our 🇫🇷 team to face Germany - allez!!!#FRAGER #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/HlR58E649sJune 15, 2021 See more

Your Germany XI to face France! 🇩🇪📋#DieMannschaft #GER #EURO2020 #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/ZjX1G1RamNJune 15, 2021 See more

So that's the disembodied head of Karim Benzema floating around up top for France, alongside a certain M. Mbappe. But what's the deal with Benzema's recall? Where's he been for the last few years, and why? What you need, curious reader, is a well-written explainer on just this topic. Luckily enough, here's one we prepared earlier...

Overall, France have historically had the upper hand against Germany: 14 wins to 10, with 7 draws. However, most of those were friendlies: at major tournaments it couldn’t be closer – W2 D2 L2.



Note also that one of France's wins was in the 1958 World Cup's third-place match, which you might not regard as all that important, but Just Fontaine did: he banged in four goals to complete a Golden Boot haul of 13, which is surely impassable until FIFA decide to allow every team on the planet into a 12-month World Cup Finalstravaganza.

This is the first time the nations have met in the groups. The Germans beat France in two successive World Cup semi-finals (1982 and 1986) and a quarter-final (2014). However, the French won the Euro 2016 semi-final. Has the continental balance shifted west?

At 12 major tournaments over the last 25 years, Germany have reached more semi-finals (8) than France (6) – but only went on to win two of those tournaments (Euro 96 and Brazil 2014), whereas France have won three (France 98, Euro 2000 and Russia 2018).



Could it be that the Germans are now more Thereabouts than There?

It's not just France who have brought back a once-sidelined old favourite: Jogi Low reversed his somewhat hasty decision to dump Thomas Muller, and he's in the Germany XI tonight. (Muller, not Low.) Here's FFT's very own Ed McCambridge from the virtual touchline, going through the line-ups.

Over that aforementioned 25-year time period, each team has gone out in the groups three times. That means that the Germans are, over the last quarter-century, less likely to win than to be home before the postcards. For comparison, from 1970 to 1994 (West) Germany only once fell at the first hurdle.... at Euro 84 in France.

Notwithstanding the pre-tournament pasting of patsies Latvia (7-1 with six different scorers and an own goal), Germany are not in the best of form. Of their six Nations League games last autumn, they drew three and were humiliated 6-0 by Spain – and in March they lost a World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia. Very unGermany: it was their first World Cup qualifier defeat in 35, the previous loss being the 5-1 against England.

France have just ticked past two years unbeaten. Since a 2-0 reverse in Turkey they have won 15 and drawn three; the sides to evade defeat were tricky old Turkey, a slightly fortunate Ukraine (who scored with their only effort on target) and forthcoming Euros opponents Portugal.

With 46 goals in 108 caps, Olivier Giroud is France’s second-highest all-time scorer. He’s four off the half-century and five off Thierry Henry. Antoine Griezmann, on 37 from 91 caps, is four behind third-placed Michel Platini.

Germany have three cap centurions – Toni Kroos and the recalled Thomas Muller each have 102, while Manuel Neuer is on a round 100. Muller is the squad’s leading scorer with 39 – none of his team-mates have even half that number.

The captains will have a long way to jog back after the pre-match coin-toss – both sides are skippered by their keepers, namely Manuel Neuer and Hugo Lloris. As the pair are the only nominated keeper-captains among the 24 squads, it shouldn’t happen again – unless of course these two old enemies clash again later in the tournament.

I mean there can't be many better anthems than France's. Belted out, as you'd imagine. Germany's more stately tune is also bellowed by the protagonists and of course most of the onlookers in what UEFA would love us to call the Munich Football Arena.

And we are, as they say, off.

Germany dominating the ball in the first couple of minutes, but without much in the way of penetration (yet?)

From a German free-kick, Hummels rises highest but nods way over.

Who are we backing for this showdown then?#FRA #GER #EURO2020June 15, 2021 See more

Griezmann drifting out to the right rather than sitting in the hole; presumably he reckons there'll be gaps out there given Germany's back three.



Kimmich booked for a late tackle.

No further penalty-area action as yet, as the two sides feel each other out.

Hoots from the locals as Gnabry is punished for a foul on Pogba, who was trying to bustle his way through the midfield.

It's gone a bit scrappy, in truth – but that will happen as good teams try to raise the tempo rather than alternating keep-ball. At least, that's the soothing narrative.



France break down the right, Pavard crosses but it's turned behind for a corner.

Pogba rises to meet Griezmann's corner from six yards but it's narrowly over. He might have done better from there, and judging by his reaction he knows it.

First save as Mbappe cuts in from the left and fires a right-footer which Neuer shovels wide.

This time Griezmann's corner doesn't clear the first man, thus infuriating your da.

Pogba's alley ball down the inside-left channel almost releases Mbappe but Neuer sweeper-keeps it out of trouble. France ratcheting up.

GOAL 20' FRANCE



Hummels own goal, turning in Hernandez's cross from Pogba's raking crossfield ball

Swift retort from the hosts as Muller heads Gosens' left-wing cross wide of the goal.

Germany free-kick, 24 yards out, just left of the D. Kroos very interested.

Doesn't clear a very tall wall.

Germany rallying. Now it's Muller buzzing about, winning another free kick, slightly further out but that won't stop Kroos.

Clears the wall but also the bar.

Germany getting a little aggrieved. Kimmich, already carded, is agog that he hasn't been awarded a corner. Instead it's a goal kick, which is another opportunity for Hugo Lloris to take his time.

Not having the evening he planned, Kimmich hoofs a crossfield ball into the chest of Pogba, but the German ranks close and save the right-sider's blushes.

Then Havertz nearly nips in to intercept a poor Kimpembe pass, but suddenly Kante's there. Of course he is. Schrodinger's midfielder.

Mbappe suddenly warp-speeds down the left, as he does, and wins a corner on the left. Griezmann shuffles purposefully over.

Hummels nods that one clear.

Half-chance for Germany - Gundogan hits wide from a hastily concocted Gnabry overhead kick.

Still just the one effort on target - Mbappe's.



Having pushed Kimmich to the ground, Fernandez cops one in the mush from the German's boot.

(It wasn't intentional, and so says the ref, so there the matter rests.)

Gundogan nips in to stab to Havertz in the box but Varane is implacable and impassable.

Pogba disagrees with an offside call, but strangely the lino doesn't change his mind.

Into the regulation single added minute.

Time for the oranges. Hummels' oggie separates the sides after a half that was more interesting than thrilling.

Stats tell a story. Germany have had six efforts, but none on target; France have had two, one on target, but are in front through a forced error.

Germany have had more ball, but look less like scoring. France are yet to properly gel up top but the boys at the back are ticking along imperiously. Gears to go through yet but France look like a tournament team: gritty, unhurried, preparing to strike.

Half-time read? Well, these lads are in the Group Of Death - but is that a thing of the past? Neil Billingham investigates.

Among Jogi Low's refreshment options is Timo Werner, who has 16 goals in 39 caps.

We're back, baby. Can Germany ruffle French feathers? We'll see.

No subs yet, by the way.

Mbappe burrows into the area than almost falls over his feet, allowing Hummels to shepherd him away.

It's quiet. Too quiet for Germany. France happier with the absence of action.

Rabiot hits the post! Looked offside but no, he rattles the post with his left. To his right, Griezmann's aggrieved to remain unconsulted.

Chance missed by Gnabry. Decent cross from the left finds him at the back stick but he hits it into the ground and it bounces onto the roof of the net. Locals enthused.

Germans step up a gear. Muller has a shot blocked and then a Kimmich through-ball finds Gnabry, who falls over Lloris but gets nothing.

Kimmich fires over a cross which Pavard heads clear despite a head-high hip-challenge from Gosens. Pavard's down, France take a breather, Jogi Low thoughtfully sniffs his fingers.

It's not exactly Schumacher on Battiston, but it's a challenge that doesn't get better with replays. Pavard patched up and plays on.

France sitting off in serried ranks. It's one of those where if they hold out, it will seem like great game management, but if Germany equalise it will seem passive. It would help Germany if they could find a man with a corner – twice in a few minutes Kimmich's flag-kicks have been harmless.

France's retreat into a lower block is also releasing the German wingbacks more. That leaves their back three isolated against France's attacking trident, but these are the decisions to be made.

French goal disallowed. Mbappe received the ball wide on the left, cut inside and curled into the far corner, but he'd always looked offside.

So despite Germany having more ball (again) this half, France have now hit the post and had one chalked off.

Germany have had eight attempts at goal, but none on target, by current definitions.

Another Kimmich cross, another clearance for another corner. Rudiger's looping header caught by Lloris.



Leroy Sane's about to enter the fray.

Another German corner headed away by Antoine Griezmann.

SUBS GERMANY 74'

Leroy Sane for Havertz

Timo Werner for Gnabry

Another Kimmich cross, another Lloris catch. Germany not showing enough variety to overly worry the French.

Lordy. Mbappe went past Hummels like the German was towing a caravan, whizzed into the area, but Hummels recovered to tackle.

Replays show Hummels got studs on the ball but somewhat wrapped his foot around Mbappe's leg. Could have gone either way but the ref said no foul.

Just the two subs made in the first 82 minutes. Make of that what you will.

GOAL FRANCE 85'

VAR DISALLOWS IT - STILL 1-0 Pogba wheeled through the centre-circle, fed the just-about-offside Mbappe down the inside-right channel, and the speedster crossed for the prodigal Benzema to score. Except he didn't.

So that's two disallowed goals and a post-hit for a France still only winning 1-0.

SUBS 87

Emre Can for Ginter

Kevin Volland for Gosens

SUB 88

a crestfallen Benzema replaced by defensive midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Undeserved Germany equaliser, anyone?June 15, 2021 See more

Not with corners like that, Conor. Kroos this time.

Now it's Muller who gets wide and overhits a cross, which Volland can only help out for a goal-kick that France are in no hurry to worry about.

Rabiot is down, and the watching Germans howl.

Into the second of six added minutes.

Sane tries to motor through the middle but there's a million French defenders there.

SUB 90+4'

Ousmane Dembele on for Rabiot

Kroos spreads to Sane who stumbles and concedes a throw-in. Fairly accurate representation of Germany's evening.

Last chance for Germany as Sane feeds Volland but his fellow sub vaguely wafts it across goal.

FT France 1-0 Germany

Not a great game. Germany huffed and puffed but never looked to have the patterns of play to break down a well-organised French rearguard.

For their part, France were more veiled threat than imminent danger, but they looked like they had more gears to find. And a win to nil against the old enemy ain't a bad way to start your campaign.

A winning start to @EURO2020 for Les Bleus 👊🇫🇷1-0🇩🇪 #FRAGER #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/706oV8EqTFJune 15, 2021 See more

1.38 - The Expected Goal (xG) tally in tonight’s match between France and Germany stood at 1.38 – the lowest at this year’s tournament so far. It is the lowest combined tally in a EUROs game since Wales 1-0 Northern Ireland in 2016 (0.56). Wayward. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/w5aMvPBovMJune 15, 2021 See more

Told you it wasn't exactly a thriller. To be fair to les Bleus their xG won't include the two disallowed goals, and they didn't have to score once Hummels had done it for them.

That's the Germans' first loss in a Euros opener.



Only one team in Euros history has lost its opener and lifted the pot – and it was in Germany... but not the hosts: Holland in 88.

Maybe Germany will find their feet as the tournament goes on. Maybe they'll also find a mate's bonce with a cross, that might help. Certainly they won't face many teams as solid as France.