Not a day since October’s takeover has passed without people (non-Newcastle supporters) throwing around words like “Mbappe”, “Neymar” or “250,000-seat- Greggs-Arena”. If the club is to become a genuine world football force then it’s going to be gradual, not ‘Eddie’s Samba Mags Premier League Title 22/23’.

Last season’s improbable 11th place – they are the first top-flight side since 1990/91 to fail to win any of their opening 14 league matches and avoid the drop – suggests the top eight is possible. That may sound boring, but the season Manchester City signed Robinho, they were 18th at Christmas. Being backed by the sovereign wealth fund of an authoritarian nation means decisions are on front and back pages. Some fans will find that impossible to look past, others won’t give it a second thought.

Newcastle United 2022/23 season preview and prediction: The lesson from last year

Evolution, and vindication. The most heartening thing for the Geordie faithful was actually the proof of what followed.

The club actually was some modest investment away from being competitive, and the players currently there were horrendously mismanaged by a manager miles out of his depth. Splashing the cash certainly helped, but the performances coached out of previously written-off assets like Emil Krafth, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton (AKA The Greatest Comeback Story Since Andros Townsend’s Hairline) suggest that big improvements will come quickly even if big transfer fees take a little longer.

A 16-year-old Newcastle fan has seen the club go past the FA Cup Fourth Round just once in their lifetime, so no one will be taking a moment of this for granted.

The coach: Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has already achieved legendary status on Tyneside since his November arrival. Over the first half of the season, Newcastle were the 19th best team in the league. Over the second half of the season, Newcastle were the joint third-best team in the league. Therein lies the difference. Sorry, Steve.

The owners: Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia

After years of worthless rot under Mike Ashley, Newcastle fans are enjoying life under the new chiefs. Amanda Staveley & Co deserve credit for transfusing the poison from the club’s veins, but they also need to address the true cost of that with the Saudi regime. It’s a story that won’t go away.

The mood around Newcastle…

If you saw the stadium-wide flag displays (both pre- and post-match) against Arsenal, you’ll know that this is a club exhumed from its Sports Direct- branded coffin and bringing genuine enjoyment to the people who love it. Fans persevered – as an institution it’s such a vital part of the city’s identity that nobody really wants to walk away – but the relief that’s accompanied the change in ownership and ambition is almost impossible to measure. On the pitch, goalkeeper Nick Pope is a steal at £10m, but a solution is needed to cover for injury-prone Callum Wilson.

The one to watch

Allan Saint-Maximin, if he stays. No goals since January led to accusations the mercurial Frenchman might not be all that. Nonsense. By every possible metric (including watching him with your eyes) he remains Newcastle’s most dangerous and exciting player.

A vital dressing room presence, Kieran Trippier’s fitness return is also a big boost.

Most likely to…

Exquisitely dink the ball beyond an onrushing goalkeeper to round off a 3-0 rout. St James’ Park’s new hero Bruno Guimaraes really can do it all.

Least likely to…

Avoid being on the receiving end of that. Hello, Jordan Pickford…

The fan's view: Lane Husband (@LaneHusband1 (opens in new tab) )

Last season was a complete rollercoaster. It started with the acceptance of inevitable relegation, but post-takeover and Steve Bruce’s sacking it was amazing. A nine-game unbeaten run after Christmas and 11th-place finish was miraculous. The new owners have been all we wished for.

The big talking point is undoubtedly, new signings and where we could finish. Our key player will be Bruno Guimaraes. No Newcastle player has made that kind of impact mid-season since Andy Cole in 1993. He’s great with the fans and just on a different level on the pitch.

I won’t be happy unless the club sort out our away loyalty points system. More should be released on general sale or in a ballot.

Our most underrated player is definitely Emil Krafth. His deputising for Kieran Trippier was superb.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is without doubt Richarlison. He’s bang average, dives, has the ego of Brazilian Ronaldo but the ability of Ali Dia.

I’m least looking forward to playing Manchester City. No matter how well we play against them, they batter us. Now they’ve got Haaland...

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is unequivocally positive. He’s likeable, calm, polite with fans, players and journalists, and represents our club in a such a good light. Moving Joelinton into midfield was a masterstroke.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Jeff Hendrick. He’s Championship level at best. Time to go.

The pantomime villain will be Jack Grealish probably, for his weird Miguel Almiron comments... he’s a £100m flop and has fewer goals for a bigger national team.

We’ll finish in the top 10 – I’ll say 8th. Great progress.

FFT'S VERDICT… 7th

Money doesn’t guarantee success, but good decision-making with it certainly helps. Smart manager, smart signings.