Nottingham Forest v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool live stream, Sunday 20 March, 6pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to avoid an upset when they travel to Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side closed the gap at the top of the Premier League table to one point with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday. Liverpool did not have everything their own way at the Emirates Stadium. They were second best in the first half as Arsenal smothered them with their pressing, but goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino after the break earned Liverpool a vital victory.

The Reds, who have won nine games in a row in the Premier League, will now turn their attention to the FA Cup, a competition they have not won since 2006.

Forest, meanwhile, are through to the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 26 years. This will be their first meeting with Liverpool since 1999, when the teams drew 2-2 at the City Ground in the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side are going strong in the Championship: a midweek victory over QPR leaves Forest just one point adrift of the play-offs despite having played one fewer game than most of the teams around them. Since Cooper was appointed on September 21, only Fulham have accumulated more points in the division.

Liverpool will have to make do without Trent Alexander-Arnold after the England international picked up a hamstring injury. James Milner and Konstantinos Tsimikas could be involved after illness but neither is likely to start at the City Ground unless they are feeling 100 per cent.

Klopp has already confirmed that Alisson Becker will be the man between the sticks, but the Liverpool boss could rotate elsewhere.

Forest will be unable to call upon the services of Steve Cook, Lewis Grabban, Loic Mbe Soh and Max Lowe, while Scott McKenna will need to be looked at after coming off against QPR.

Kick-off is at 6pm GMT on Sunday 20 March, and UK viewers can watch live on ITV.

