Quiz! Can you name every country that Harry Kane has scored against for England?

You have six minutes to guess 34 countries.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every winner of the Women's Champions League?

Remember that day that Leicester City were stunned in the playoffs against Watford and Troy Deeney?

Harry Kane started on the bench that day with Jamie Vardy. That was his fourth loan away from Tottenham Hotspur - he must have wondered if the stars would ever align in his career to give him a first-team chance at his parent club.

Some 200 plus goals since - not to mention his World Cup Golden Boot and England captaincy - it's safe to say that he's a success.

Today we're looking at every goal he's ever netted for his country - can you remember the opposition?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name every team to win La Liga?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 most valuable English, Welsh and Scottish players?