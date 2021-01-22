Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from when Manchester United and Liverpool last won the FA Cup?
At least the North West Derby can't end goalless this time around...
You have six minutes to guess 28 players.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?
Manchester United and Liverpool are the two biggest clubs in the country - it might surprise you to know then that they only have four FA Cups between them this century.
Every five years one of these giants wins the title - giving that United did it in 2016, that means we're due one of them to do it again this season, right?
That was Louis van Gaal's swansong from management that day, taking Crystal Palace to the wire and beating the Eagles in extra-time. Liverpool, of course, went the distance with West Ham United in 2006, too.
As these two meet each other in the cup this weekend, we're asking the question - who last won the FA Cup for this pair?
While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...
NOW READ
LIST 5 potential ways Liverpool could alter their attack to get scoring again
CRISTIANO RONALDO His whole record-breaking career year by year
FOOTBALL MANAGER 2021 20 teams you need to play as
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.